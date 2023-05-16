XA Investments Publishes New White Paper on Farmland Investing

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XA Investments LLC (“XAI”), an alternative investment firm that focuses on the US and UK closed-end fund markets, has published a new white paper, titled “Reframing Farmland as an Investment: A Compelling Opportunity in an Inflationary Environment.” The white paper details the investment characteristics of farmland, an asset class that has not been broadly accessible until recently.

The U.S. farmland market represents a significant and growing market for investment with a total value exceeding US$2.9 trillion according to the USDA as of 2020. Farmland investments can improve portfolio diversification because they are real assets, which traditionally have negative correlations to stocks and bonds. Farmland has historically exhibited a positive correlation with inflation and should therefore be considered an effective inflation hedge. To read the white paper, please visit our website here or contact info@xainvestments.com.

XAI provides market insights and customized execution and advice services to asset managers seeking to launch new closed-end funds and other permanent capital vehicles in both the US and UK. Driven by an experienced team with a deep investment knowledge and registered fund industry network, XAI consulting has helped clients in engagements ranging from full product builds to discrete and specialized projects.

XAI consulting specializes in helping institutional managers seeking to enter the growing retail marketplace with the development of registered funds in the US and UK, including exchange-listed closed-end funds, interval funds, tender offer funds and hybrid funds. The firm seamlessly partners with its consulting clients and works collaboratively with internal project teams to execute on the product launch and capital raise.

XAI’s consulting business is led by Kimberly Flynn and Ben McCulloch and is supported by a cross-functional team of dedicated consultants, closed-end fund experts, professionals and research associates. The combined XAI team brings over 120 years of fund market expertise and collectively has been involved in 150+ closed-end fund launches.

About XA Investments

XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April 2016. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management and administration. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

