X1® Divests Social Discovery Solution to Further Expand and Accelerate Enterprise Growth of In-Place Data Discovery Solutions

Divestiture expands investment and enables focus on extending market leadership of innovative Enterprise solutions in 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloudbasedtechnology–X1®, the global leader in index-in-place data discovery software for legal, compliance, governance and investigative purposes, today announced the divestiture of their social media and web collections solution, X1 Social Discovery, in-line with strategic plans to increase investment, technology focus, and accelerate expansion of their Enterprise market solutions for eDiscovery and compliance.





“X1 has always been and remains passionately committed to the success of its customers,” said Larry Gill, CEO at X1. “We are confident that combining X1’s cutting-edge Social Discovery solution with Pagefreezer’s WebPreserver online evidence collection will provide the industry a one-stop-shop, best-in-class solution for all their social media and web collection needs. The divestiture of the X1 Social Discovery solution strategically aligns with our enterprise-focused growth strategy going into the new year and enables X1 to substantially increase our investment and accelerate our plans to further expand our Enterprise solution offerings. We are seeing record demand and implementation for our uniquely advanced support for Microsoft 365 data sources with our Enterprise Collect platform solution. With X1’s proprietary index-in-place technology and highly-scalable, targeted search and collection capabilities disrupting the market, it’s the perfect opportunity to further expand and enhance our X1 Enterprise Collect solution to introduce MS 365 Legal Hold and preservation in-place capabilities, accelerate support for several other cloud data sources, and much, much more.”

The divesture will accelerate X1’s eDiscovery market leadership by enabling a company-wide focus on developing and delivering cutting-edge, robust and further enhanced technology capabilities for our industry-leading desktop productivity solution, X1 Search and our game changing eDiscovery and compliance solution X1 Enterprise Collect. X1’s unique ability to iteratively search and perform targeted collections of data in its host location, on-premise and across the full suite of MS 365 data sources at speeds and throughput far exceeding other tools provides users with a one-stop-shop solution for any legal, compliance or investigation matter.

“X1 is accelerating our innovation heading into the new year with powerful product enhancements on the immediate roadmap for both our X1 Search and X1 Enterprise Collect solutions,” said Kunjan Zaveri, CTO at X1. “We just released v5.1 of our X1 Enterprise Collect solution which includes several major advancements including, full support for modern attachments in MS Mail, to go along with our support for modern attachments in Teams, increased speed and scalability, and full support for MS 365 Archived Mail, and that is just the beginning. Our desktop productivity solution, X1 Search, will add robust enhancements to the email workflow with Online Archive capabilities, even faster indexing speeds, and full support for Microsoft 365 including Teams. The continued growth of our two core data discovery solutions will greatly benefit our customers and the market as a whole.”

The current and coming enhancements on our roadmap provide immediate benefit to our customers by expanding their already advanced MS 365 data collection capabilities, without requiring a costly E5 license and without throttling challenges, to now include MS 365 Online Archiving of mail within the X1 Enterprise Collect cloud connector suite, enhanced virtual index scalability, further connector advancements including the ability to address modern attachments, such as SharePoint or OneDrive links and much more. These capabilities continue to streamline and accelerate the eDiscovery workflow by providing insight into the data and metrics much earlier in the process, all with easy one-step upload to Relativity or a load-file export for other review platforms, and effectively only collect what you need.

To see a live demonstration of X1’s in-place data discovery solutions for the enterprise, visit the X1 booth (#1219) at Legalweek 2024 at the Hilton Midtown New York, January 29 – February 1.

The X1 Enterprise Collect Platform is available now from X1 and its global channel network in the cloud, on-premise, and with our services available on-demand. For more information about the X1 Enterprise Collect Platform, contact us at [email protected] and visit our website at www.x1.com/x1-enterprise-collect-platform.

Microsoft, Microsoft 365 are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About X1

X1 is the global leader in remote preservation and collection software. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients’ and users’ mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at [email protected] or visit www.x1.com for more information. ¹U.S. Patents No. 7,370,035, 7,496,559, 7,945,914, 8,019,741, 8,498,977, 8,856,093, 9,633,139, and 10,552,490.

Contacts

X1 Media Contact



Karen Haworth



E: [email protected]