WWE® Announces 2023 Holiday Tour Dates

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an additional 12 live events as part of the 2023 Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 29.





Monday, November 20 Grand Rapids, Mich. Monday Night RAW Van Andel Arena Sunday, December 10 State College, Penn. WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday, December 26 New York City WWE Holiday Tour Madison Square Garden Tuesday, December 26 Baltimore WWE Holiday Tour CFG Bank Arena Wednesday, December 27 Boston WWE Holiday Tour TD Garden Wednesday, December 27 Detroit WWE Holiday Tour Little Caesars Arena Thursday, December 28 Montreal, Quebec WWE Holiday Tour Place Bell Thursday, December 28 Houston WWE Holiday Tour Toyota Center Friday, December 29 Toronto, Ontario WWE Holiday Tour Coca-Cola Coliseum Friday, December 29 Las Vegas WWE Holiday Tour MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, December 30 Los Angeles WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow Kia Forum Monday, January 1 San Diego Monday Night RAW Pechanga Arena

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

