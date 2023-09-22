WWE® Announces 2023 Holiday Tour Dates

Tickets On Sale Friday, September 29
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an additional 12 live events as part of the 2023 Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 29.
The schedule includes:
|
Monday, November 20
|
Grand Rapids, Mich.
|
Monday Night RAW
|
Van Andel Arena
|
Sunday, December 10
|
State College, Penn.
|
WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow
|
Bryce Jordan Center
|
Tuesday, December 26
|
New York City
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Tuesday, December 26
|
Baltimore
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
CFG Bank Arena
|
Wednesday, December 27
|
Boston
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
TD Garden
|
Wednesday, December 27
|
Detroit
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Thursday, December 28
|
Montreal, Quebec
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
Place Bell
|
Thursday, December 28
|
Houston
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
Toyota Center
|
Friday, December 29
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
Coca-Cola Coliseum
|
Friday, December 29
|
Las Vegas
|
WWE Holiday Tour
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Saturday, December 30
|
Los Angeles
|
WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow
|
Kia Forum
|
Monday, January 1
|
San Diego
|
Monday Night RAW
|
Pechanga Arena
About WWE
WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Chuck Kingsbury
Chuck.Kingsbury@wwecorp.com