WunderLand Group Earns ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

WunderLand Group continues its perfect streak as a Best of Staffing® winner and Diamond honoree

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WunderLand Group, a digital, creative and marketing services firm, announced today that it has won the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for a fourth year in a row, as well as its eighth year in a row as a Best of Staffing® Client and Talent honoree. The Diamond awards are granted to those with superior service based on ratings provided by their clients and consultants for at least five consecutive years of recognized excellence. WunderLand received:

A Net Promoter ® Score of 91.7% from their clients, higher than the industry’s average of 46%

“At WunderLand, we are rooted in service—both for our clients and consultants—and it is why we are able to achieve this honor for another consecutive year,” says Kerry Barrett, WunderLand’s President and CEO. “Our team’s well-honed experience is part of our culture of excellence, humility, partnership and creativity in all we do helps us stand apart. We are deeply grateful to our clients and consultants for sharing their input that gave rise to these results.”

As upholders of imagination for all our partners, WunderLand continues its mission to build relationships and deliver consistently exceptional solutions. To learn more about WunderLand Group, visit our website or email sdinardo@wunderlandgroup.com.

About WunderLand Group

WunderLand Group is a digital, creative, and marketing services firm that is the go-to partner for companies to elevate their customer experience through every touchpoint. The firm’s focus on long-term relationships with clients and candidates, coupled with its flexible delivery model, uniquely positions WunderLand to help clients solve their creative, digital, and marketing challenges.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation and differentiate on service quality.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

