Wunderkind Names Martech Veteran Bill Ingram as CEO

Former Adobe, Cheetah Digital executive to drive strategic growth, new solutions for world’s top brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wunderkind, the leading performance marketing solution that delivers guaranteed revenue and performance for brands, publishers and advertisers, announced the appointment of Bill Ingram, a proven marketing technology leader, as Chief Executive Officer.





Ingram brings over 30 years of experience scaling tech start-ups, leading enterprise SaaS organization advancement, and driving product development and growth. Before joining Wunderkind, Ingram served as President and Chief Product Officer at Cheetah Digital, driving the global innovation and advancement of next generation B2C marketing automation solutions. Previously, Ingram was Vice President and General Manager at Adobe, overseeing the organization’s Analytics Cloud worldwide business for over 10 years. Ingram previously held leadership roles with several SaaS organizations, including Sybase and Omniture, which was acquired by Adobe for $1.8B.

In his role as CEO, Ingram will establish and drive Wunderkind’s strategic direction and product expansion in support of increasing customer engagement for the world’s leading brands. He will focus on taking Wunderkind’s products and services to new levels, while maintaining an industry leading revenue guarantee. Additionally, he will work to advance Wunderkind’s product suite for leading publishers to further engage consumers in an impactful, non-intrusive way that fosters increased brand visibility and qualified engagement. Ingram will lead the team towards ensuring Wunderkind’s solutions continue to help advertisers reach their priority audiences while delivering a quality user experience across a network of premium publishers. Furthermore, he will concentrate on leading the Wunderkind team to eclipsing its over 34% year-over-year revenue increase realized last year.

“Wunderkind has achieved exponential growth by delivering undeniable marketing performance and increased revenue for the world’s most renowned eCommerce brands, who are constantly competing to attract, retain and convert valued customers,” said CEO Bill Ingram. “Wunderkind has proven that channels once perceived as top- and middle-of-funnel can be transformed into significant revenue drivers. I look forward to leading the company’s all-star team as we embark upon a new chapter of strategic innovation and proliferation.”

Ingram’s appointment comes as Wunderkind is poised for continued acceleration in 2023 on the heels of major milestones in 2022, which included: a $76M in Series C financing led by Neuberger Berman; 34% year-over-year revenue gain; and the opening of offices in Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands to further its global reach.

“In a fiercely competitive eCommerce landscape, marketers are under tremendous pressure to deliver verifiable ROI for every dollar spent. Wunderkind’s pioneering solutions stand superior to all other solutions in our industry, assisting countless brands in driving provable revenue while building lasting customer loyalty,” said Stephen Collins, Wunderkind’s Board Chairman. “We are confident that Bill’s proven leadership, industry expertise, and success in scaling global technology organizations will realize a new era of growth and success for Wunderkind’s customers, partners and employees alike.”

During the 2022 holiday season, despite a challenging macroeconomic climate, Wunderkind was pivotal in helping its clients achieve more than $1B in directly attributable revenue. The company recently added a host of premium publishers and global retailers to its client roster, including; Rag & Bone, Refinery29, JLo Beauty, Uniqlo, e.l.f. cosmetics, Swatch, Outdoor Voices, See’s Candy.

