WTWH Media to Acquire Aging Media Network, Expanding its Reach in the Healthcare Industry

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WTWH Media, LLC, a leading B2B media company, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Aging Media Network, a prominent digital media platform focused on the senior care and behavioral health industries. This strategic acquisition will strengthen WTWH Media’s presence in the healthcare sector and further enhance its ability to provide valuable content and resources to professionals in this rapidly growing market.





Aging Media Network, known for its insightful reporting and in-depth analysis, is a trusted source of news and information for professionals in the senior care, senior housing, and behavioral health sectors. The acquisition aligns seamlessly with WTWH Media’s mission to be the preeminent data-driven, tech-enabled B2B media platform focused on delivering high-quality, industry-specific content, events, and marketing solutions across the Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality verticals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aging Media Network into the WTWH Media family,” said Scott McCafferty, CEO of WTWH Media. “Their expertise and dedication to providing top notch coverage in the senior care and behavioral health industries perfectly complement our existing portfolio. This acquisition will enable us to deepen our engagement with healthcare professionals and provide them with comprehensive resources to stay informed and succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

“I am incredibly proud of the journey the team at Aging Media Network has taken and the brands we’ve built. This partnership with WTWH Media marks an exciting new chapter and will allow us to leverage their expertise and resources to further expand our reach and deliver even greater value to our audience and marketers. Together, we will continue to be at the forefront of providing essential news, insights, connections and marketing services in the senior care and behavioral health industries,” said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network.

The senior care market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by the aging population and increasing demand for specialized healthcare, behavioral health and support services. With millions of older adults seeking various levels of care and accommodations, the market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including independent living communities, assisted living facilities, memory care, hospices, home health agencies, home care providers, and skilled nursing facilities. This dynamic sector presents significant opportunities for innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships for organizations providing care.

The behavioral health industry has experienced significant growth and recognition in recent years, as mental health and wellness gain greater prominence in society. The market encompasses a broad range of services, including counseling, therapy, substance abuse treatment, and psychiatric care. With the global prevalence of mental health conditions and substance use disorders, the behavioral health industry has emerged as a vital component of healthcare systems worldwide.

The integration of Aging Media Network into WTWH Media will allow for expanded editorial coverage, increased event offerings, and the development of innovative marketing solutions tailored specifically for professionals and providers working in the senior care and behavioral health industries. The combined entity will continue to foster industry connections, promote thought leadership, and facilitate collaboration across the healthcare sector.

The acquisition of Aging Media Network marks another significant milestone in WTWH Media’s continued growth strategy and commitment to providing exceptional value to its audience and clients. This latest expansion further solidifies WTWH Media’s position as a leading data-driven, digital-first B2B media company with a diversified portfolio of influential brands and full suite of demand solutions.

This transaction will mark the second acquisition in 2023 for WTWH Media, following the acquisition of PMQ Pizza in June. In December 2022, WTWH Media announced a partnership with Mountaingate Capital, a Colorado-based, growth-focused investment firm.

Collingwood Advisory acted as M&A advisor and Faegre Baker Daniels Riddle, LLP served as legal counsel to Aging Media Network. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP served as legal counsel to WTWH Media.

About WTWH Media, LLC:

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The company serves three core industry verticals including Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality. For more information on WTWH Media, please visit wtwhmedia.com.

About Aging Media Network:

Aging Media Network is a digital media company focused on the senior care and behavioral health industries. Its portfolio includes leading online publications, webinars, events, and industry reports, providing comprehensive coverage and insights into the senior care and behavioral health sectors. For more information on Aging Media Network, please visit agingmedia.com.

