WTWH Media Acquires HME Business and Mobility Management, Growing its Healthcare and Life Sciences Offerings

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WTWH Media, LLC (“WTWH”) has announced the acquisition of HME Business and Mobility Management from 1105 Media, Inc. The two digital B2B media properties are focused on the home medical equipment industry and mobility professionals and rehabilitation suppliers and clinicians. These two additions build upon WTWH’s presence in the healthcare sector and further enhance its ability to provide valuable content and resources to professionals in this rapidly growing market.





HME Business (formerly Home Health Products) covers the entire spectrum of the home medical equipment industry with in-depth news, analysis, product trends and feature stories reported from a product perspective. Mobility Management is the only industry publication written especially for mobility and rehab suppliers and clinicians. Long time editor, Laurie Watanabe, will continue in her role overseeing both publications and join the WTWH Healthcare and Life Sciences team.

This acquisition aligns with WTWH’s strategic acquisition of Aging Media Network in July 2023. Aging Media Network, known for its insightful reporting and in-depth analysis, is a trusted source of news and information for professionals in the senior care, senior housing, and behavioral health sectors. The combination strengthens WTWH’s Healthcare and Life Sciences offerings and continues to foster industry connections, promote thought leadership, and facilitate collaboration across the healthcare sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome HME Business and Mobility Management into the WTWH Healthcare and Life Sciences portfolio,” said George Yedinak, EVP Healthcare of WTWH. “These publications complement our existing healthcare-focused brands, and we’re excited to offer new resources to our advertisers to expand into these adjacencies, building upon the 20+ year history of HME Business and Mobility Management.”

This latest expansion further solidifies WTWH’s mission to be the leading data-driven, tech-enabled, and digital-first B2B media platform with a diversified portfolio of influential brands and full suite of demand solutions. The transaction marks the third acquisition in 2023 for WTWH, following the acquisitions of Aging Media Network in July and PMQ Pizza in June. In December 2022, WTWH Media announced a partnership with Mountaingate Capital, a Colorado-based, growth-focused investment firm.

CapM Advisors acted as financial advisor to 1105 Media, Inc.

