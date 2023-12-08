WTWH Media Acquires Engineering.com

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WTWH Media, a digital-first B2B media and marketing company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the digital B2B media assets of Engineering.com, a leading digital B2B media company dedicated to serving the global engineering community. This acquisition expands WTWH Media’s reach across design engineering, automation, digital transformation, and other rapidly growing sub-sectors.





Engineering.com has earned a reputation for its comprehensive engineering content that includes in-depth technical articles, videos, forums, and educational resources. With a commitment to delivering practical engineering information, it has become a trusted source of knowledge and insights for engineers, designers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide. Engineering.com maintains an audience of more than two million active registered users across its network of websites, forums, and resources.

WTWH Media maintains a portfolio of industry-leading engineering-focused digital media properties, including Design World, EE World Online, and The Robot Report. By adding the digital B2B media assets of Engineering.com to its popular network of brands, WTWH Media expands its reach and bolsters its position as the leading provider of news, information, and value-added insights for the engineering community. This strategic combination will enable both organizations to explore new opportunities, enhance content offerings, and provide even greater value to their respective audiences.

“WTWH Media is excited to welcome the Engineering.com digital B2B media team into our family of brands. This acquisition aligns with our ongoing commitment to provide valuable content, connections, and resources to industry professionals. Engineering.com’s wealth of content and engaged community will enhance our ability to serve engineers and our marketing partners,” said Scott McCafferty, CEO of WTWH Media.

Adrian Nash, Chief Revenue Officer of Engineering.com, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and what it means for the future. “We are excited to join forces with WTWH Media. This partnership will allow Engineering.com to continue our mission of informing, inspiring, and engaging engineering minds to do more and be better, while also gaining access to WTWH Media’s vast industry knowledge and marketing capabilities,” said Nash.

The transaction marks the fourth strategic acquisition for WTWH Media since partnering with Mountaingate Capital, a Colorado-based, growth-focused investment firm.

About WTWH Media

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The company serves three core industry verticals including Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality. For more information on WTWH Media, please visit wtwhmedia.com.

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a leading digital B2B media company with a mission to inform, inspire, and engage engineering minds to be and do better. The company maintains an audience of more than two million registered users across its platforms, including Engineering.com, Eng-Tips, Tek-Tips, and TenLinks. For more information on Engineering.com, please visit engineering.com

