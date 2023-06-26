WSFS CARES Foundation Provides Second Quarter Grants to Organizations in Delaware and Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided grants to two organizations located in Delaware and Pennsylvania as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the second quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:





The Community Education Building ($50,000 Grant)



The Community Education Building (CEB), located in Wilmington, Del., works to build an educational support system that allows every child an equitable opportunity to succeed. The WSFS funds will support CEB’s Student Advocacy System, which is one of their flagship services in addition to their Families Achieving More Program for adults in their students’ lives. Both programs offer hands-on direct navigation support to individuals.

WHYY, Inc. ($25,000 Grant)



WHYY is the leading public media organization in the Philadelphia region with a mission to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities through continuous learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue and amplification of diverse voices. The WSFS funds will support the WHYY Media Labs and Pathways to Careers Program, a partnership with the School District of Philadelphia to bring WHYY’s brand of high-quality media instruction to middle and high school students. The program has a proven and documented track record for developing necessary life skills like self-esteem, self-confidence, and time management for students to succeed.

“Education and Leadership Development is one of the core pillars of the WSFS CARES Foundation,” said Patrick J. Ward, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Market President at WSFS Bank and Chairman of the WSFS CARES Foundation. “WSFS supports educational programs for children and adults to provide opportunities for mentoring, workforce development, internship programs, financial literacy and more to help prepare members of the Community for success. By working together with organizations like the Community Education Building and WHYY to support educational resources, we’re getting closer to our vision of a day when everyone will thrive.”

“On behalf of the Community Education Building and our over 1,100 students, we are incredibly grateful to receive a two-year, $50,000 grant from the WSFS CARES Foundation,” said Ihsan Muhammad, Chief Impact Officer, Community Education Building. “Because of WSFS, our High School Student Advocacy program will be able to guide more students to graduate on time, ensure that more students are ready for post-secondary success, and meet the unique needs of students in our Wilmington communities. This program, and those like it, are critical for workforce and economic development in Delaware, and we could not make them happen without our generous supporters.”

“With help from this generous WSFS CARES Foundation grant, WHYY is engaging a new class of students in our youth employment program, where they will learn new skills, grow their resumes and portfolios, build professional networks, and share their voices with WHYY’s audience,” said Craig Santoro, WHYY’s Director of Educational Programs.

About the WSFS CARES Foundation

The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS’ mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s transformational vision. For more information, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/about-us/community/wsfs-foundation.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of March 31, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $65.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

