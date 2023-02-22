Wrike Joins The HubSpot App Marketplace

CRM Integration Enables Organizations to Exceed Customer Expectations By Bringing Critical Applications and Workflows into a Single Source of Truth for Customer-facing Departments

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. The two-way sync between Wrike and HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, connects end-to-end workflow automation for marketing, sales, and service departments, resulting in improved alignment, project execution, and customer experience. HubSpot tasks, deals, and tickets are synced with Wrike tasks in real-time, providing teams with full visibility to properly manage the entire customer journey, from marketing initiatives, like campaign management, to sales initiatives, like deal desk management. By consolidating applications and breaking down organizational silos, teams can operate in lockstep, close deals much faster, and deliver a better customer experience.

“We know from our research that employees waste 89 days per year on unproductive meetings, duplicate work, and information tracking between teams and departments,” says Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO, Wrike. “This is a huge loss when you consider how small the window is to engage a potential customer. Our partnership with Hubspot delivers an invaluable level of visibility for teams that partner closely on the customer journey and have previously relied on fragmented workflows to communicate with customers. We are thrilled about the opportunity to join the HubSpot App Marketplace and offer our customers a robust CRM system – all within the familiar framework Wrike users rely on.”

Through this integration, marketing and product teams will gain a better understanding of how they can help sales teams meet their targets, creating more revenue-generating opportunities and greater efficiencies across the business. The partnership streamlines communications around the following key touchpoints:

Campaign Execution : Develop full-fledged campaigns in Wrike and push to HubSpot for execution.

: Develop full-fledged campaigns in Wrike and push to HubSpot for execution. Crisis Management & Agile Process Management : Quickly assign and triage high-importance tasks and ensure message alignment across departments.

: Quickly assign and triage high-importance tasks and ensure message alignment across departments. Deal Desk Management : Capture information like deal amount, close date, deal priority, and more, and ensure it’s synced between Wrike and HubSpot.

: Capture information like deal amount, close date, deal priority, and more, and ensure it’s synced between Wrike and HubSpot. Pipeline Reporting and Forecasting : Effectively forecast, identify bottlenecks, and manage resources, as well as leverage advanced reporting and business intelligence built into Wrike.

: Effectively forecast, identify bottlenecks, and manage resources, as well as leverage advanced reporting and business intelligence built into Wrike. Post-Sales Implementation: Leverage Wrike Resource Management for capacity management and Wrike Blueprints to kick-start and execute implementation.

“The Wrike + HubSpot integration brings two best-of-breed technologies together and strengthens our ecosystem of partners that help businesses grow better every day,” says Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem, HubSpot. “Wrike offers a suite of collaboration capabilities and workflow automation and, paired with HubSpot, will help teams better navigate the buyer’s journey and look to form deeper relationships with customers.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot, comply with a certain set of requirements, and have been accepted to the App Marketplace. Many customers are already benefiting from the combined solutions.

“One of the reasons we selected Wrike was its ability to work with HubSpot,” says Steven Scales, Operations Manager, maestro. “Wrike helps with automating manual processes around project creation, deal management, and invoice tracking. Each deal that comes through creates a project in Wrike. Those projects are automatically modified when we change the deal status in HubSpot. It takes a lot of the burden off the sales and operations teams because everything is automated, and we’re just overseeing all of the data.”

Wrike and HubSpot customers will receive discounted pricing up to 70% on new software implementation. Learn more about the integration here.

