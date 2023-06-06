Wrike CMO, Esther Flammer, Named to First-Ever Elite 18 Customer-Led CMOs List for 2023

The Elite 18 recognizes and celebrates leaders who prioritize a customer-first strategy

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced that Esther Flammer, Chief Marketing Officer at Wrike, has been named to the Elite 18 customer-led CMOs list for 2023 powered by Influitive, the leading provider of engagement software for customer marketing, advocacy, and online communities. ​​The Elite 18 awards highlight and recognize leaders who prioritize a customer-first strategy and are doubling down on programs that drive engagement and adoption by celebrating their customers’ successful journeys to drive growth.

“We are thrilled that our very own Esther Flammer has been recognized by Influitive for her leadership in driving a customer-first marketing program,” said Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO of Wrike. “Our customers are the backbone of everything we do, and this year in particular, they are facing enormous pressure to deliver on business objectives and do more with fewer resources. This award solidifies the work we are doing as an organization to deliver the best possible solution to users, whether introducing new tools to match unique workflows or expanding AI capabilities to increase organizational efficiency.”

The Elite 18 customer-led CMOs list is comprised of executives who place budget, headcount, and technology behind their customer-led programs, prioritize their customer-first strategies, and openly share how they are succeeding by putting their customers’ journeys at the center of their marketing efforts with their peers and the market at large.

Flammer’s team is responsible for bringing customer-driven strategies and campaigns to market that improve the customer journey and provide a consistent and positive experience for Wrike users, in collaboration with the sales and customer success teams. From Wrike’s annual user conference, Collaborate, which takes place every fall, to customer advisory boards, Wrike nurtures customer relationships and consistently solicits feedback.

“My top priority is to listen to and understand our customers and then react to their specific needs,” says Flammer. “This is one of Wrike’s core values – it’s hugely important to us to incorporate customers, such as Electrolux, Nickelodeon, and Syneos Health, into every part of our company strategy. Customer feedback drives our product innovation, their pain points dictate how we go-to-market, and their ability to drive business outcomes is the core of our messaging. I am honored to be recognized as a customer-led CMO amongst an impressive list of my peers.”

The Elite 18 CMOs list was derived from a broad list of leaders nominated by the public. The top 50 CMOs with the highest vote count progressed to the judging stage, which took place from May 16-19, 2023. Winners for the Elite 18 list were reviewed and determined by the following judges:

Carrie Palin, CMO, Cisco

Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor

Erica Kuhl, CEO, Kuhl Consulting

Jay Nathan, CCO, Higher Logic

Laura Heisman, CMO, VMware

Nick Mehta, CEO, Gainsight

You can view the complete list of winners on Influitive’s website.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including The Estée Lauder Companies, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. Wrike is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

About Influitive

Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM and HPE rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.

