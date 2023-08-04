Wright Media Revolutionizes Programmatic Job Advertising With Launch of HireMaster.AI, an Industry-Leading Artificial Intelligence Powered Platform

OXFORD, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wright Media, LLC, a pioneer in innovative recruiting solutions, is proud to announce the game-changing launch of HireMaster.AI, an advanced programmatic job advertising software platform that harnesses the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reshape the recruitment landscape.





Recognizing the increasing demand for a more sophisticated and efficient programmatic recruiting platform, Wright Media’s visionary team of developers embarked on a mission to create HireMaster.AI. This cutting-edge AI-powered platform is designed to leverage the immense opportunities presented by the next data wave, ensuring clients stay ahead of the curve and exceed their hiring goals.

“HireMaster.AI represents the next evolution of our commitment to innovation. Our mission has always been to make our clients’ hiring processes seamless and exceed their expectations. With this latest platform, we are confident of achieving just that and revolutionizing the industry,” said Kenny Wright, CEO of Wright Media, LLC.

At the heart of HireMaster.AI lies an innovative ecosystem that seamlessly integrates the power of AI technology with real-time data, enabling unparalleled optimization on a daily basis. By significantly reducing marketing costs, enhancing hiring scalability, and fostering long-term sustainability for businesses, this revolutionary platform offers comprehensive advantages.

Built on a foundation of extensive industry knowledge and expertise, HireMaster.AI delivers exceptional results by constantly advancing its algorithmic capabilities. Drawing on years of experience, the platform capitalizes on a vast repository of data and strategic insights, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions that fuel efficient hiring processes, drive innovation-led growth, and reduce uncertainty.

With a laser focus on achieving organizational goals and ensuring continuous progress in the ever-evolving landscape of recruitment and AI technology, HireMaster.AI is meticulously designed for success. The platform’s solid framework empowers businesses to embrace the future of recruiting and capitalize on the transformative potential of AI.

Since its establishment in 2006, Wright Media has been at the forefront of pioneering recruitment solutions. Starting with the development of a groundbreaking mobile app for recruiting in the transportation industry, founder Kenny Wright has assembled a team of visionary leaders. Over time, this team has expertly crafted and refined HireMaster, a highly successful performance-based recruiting platform that has now evolved into the revolutionary AI space.

HireMaster.AI is poised to reshape the programmatic job advertising landscape, providing businesses with a decisive edge in talent acquisition. By combining AI with cutting-edge technology, Wright Media’s latest offering marks a pivotal moment in the industry’s advancement.

For more information about HireMaster.AI and Wright Media, LLC, please visit www.HireMaster.AI.

About Wright Media, LLC:

Founded in 2006, Wright Media, LLC is a trailblazer in the recruitment industry, continuously pioneering innovative solutions to streamline talent acquisition processes. With a focus on leveraging advanced technology and AI, Wright Media aims to revolutionize the way businesses find and hire top talent. The company’s latest product, HireMaster.AI, is set to transform the programmatic job advertising landscape and set new industry standards for efficiency and effectiveness.

Contacts

Katie Signa



katie@wrightmediacorp.com

601-201-5497