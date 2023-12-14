WPIX, WABC-TV, and WXTV-DT Launch NextGen TV in the Nation’s #1 Television Market

Local Broadcasters Bring High-Tech Television to New York City Metro Area

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three leading television stations serving the New York City metropolitan area have begun broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology delivering stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like viewing experience. The launch includes WPIX (CW), WABC-TV (ABC), and WXTV-DT (Univision). NextGen TV is now available in more than 70 markets nationwide.





Based on ATSC 3.0, the world’s most advanced television broadcasting technology, NextGen TV can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real time, without looking away from TV screens. ATSC 3.0 gives broadcasters the power to serve their markets with a range of high value data services in addition to improved television broadcasting.

In addition, NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps the volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also improves the way broadcasters reach viewers with emergency alerts and can support a wide range of features currently in development.

NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade in history. Features available will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. NextGen TV can continue to evolve as new technologies are introduced because it is built on the same basic technologies that power the Internet and mobile broadband. New sets compatible with ATSC 3.0 are marked with the distinctive NEXTGEN TV logo.

The launch of NextGen TV follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. Owned by Mission Broadcasting, WPIX has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in the NextGen TV format. All programming of the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated transition efforts across the three television stations.

From Honolulu to Houston and from Miami to Seattle, NextGen TV service is already available in dozens of markets across the country. New York metro area viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities where NextGen TV is already live, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WPIX – Mission

Celebrating 75 years of service this year, WPIX is a storied New York metro area television station. Widely known as “New York’s Very Own,” PIX11 produces over 60 hours of local news, lifestyle, and sports programming each week. Owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., WPIX is the flagship affiliate of the CW Network. Mission owns 28 full-power broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country. The company, founded in 1996, also holds the distinction of being the largest woman-owned television group in the U.S.

About ABC7/WABC-TV New York

WABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for more than 60 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 “Eyewitness News” is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States. Quality news and programming, cutting-edge technology and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York’s No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

