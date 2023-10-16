Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes New Partners in Germany and Indonesia

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#worldcompr—The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has welcomed two new partners to the organization. BCC Business Communications Consulting, Frankfurt, Germany and Cognito Communications Counsellors, Jakarta, Indonesia were recently voted into the partnership.





“We are extremely pleased to welcome these two excellent agencies to the Worldcom partnership as they help in expanding our global footprint. They are highly respected in their local markets, and have deep regional, national, and global experience in public relations and communications,” said Stephanie Paul, Managing Director, The Phillips Group (Brisbane, Australia), and Worldcom’s Global Recruitment Chair.

Frankfurt-based BCC Business Communications Consulting just marked 20 years of strategic and operative communication services for the realization of management responsibilities. With a team of highly specialized communication experts, the German consulting agency focuses on driving sustainability, supporting changes, positioning companies and resolving conflicts – wherever interests shift, positions collide, or friction arises. BCC thus caters to a diverse client base including both public institutions and private businesses, regional suppliers as well as global companies. Its current work is focused on payment, real estate, infrastructure, and urban development.

“As new technologies as well as ecological and socio-economic factors rapidly modify the framework for communications worldwide, expanding capacity and strategic exchanges among communication professionals become ever more important to ensure first-class client service,” said Eduard Weber-Bemnet, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director of BCC. “Joining The Worldcom Public Relations Group is a significant milestone for BCC. We are honored to be part of such a prestigious network and look forward to working with our new partners, both globally and as regional representatives providing local expertise,” added Regina Bruschke, Partner at BCC responsible for global outreach.

Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, Cognito Communications Counsellors has a 23-year track record of delivering quality communications services to clients in Indonesia. As a multi-disciplinary agency, with a focus and reputation in corporate communications and issues management, the firm underpins its services by providing strategic advisory services backed by strong implementation capabilities. Anchored by a senior consulting team with broad international, regional, and local experience, Cognito serves global brands and prominent Indonesian companies across diverse sectors including banking & finance, travel & leisure, mining & energy, agribusiness, IT, and consumer goods.

“Our entry into Worldcom’s “A List” of independent communications agencies is both an incredible honor for us, and a validation of our maturity as a company,” said Eric CH Lee, the agency’s COO and Principal Consultant. “More than that, it will empower us with improved capability and capacity to serve our valued clients, while at the same time be a reliable proxy for Worldcom partners whose clients require impactful solutions and support in Indonesia.”

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, BCC and Cognito join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect.

“We are witnessing a significant increase in independent agencies actively pursuing strategic collaborations to bolster their operational capacities. This trend not only reinforces our existing partners but propels our partnership to greater heights,” stated Stefan Pollack, the Global Chair of Worldcom and the president of The Pollack Group. “Despite the vast footprint of our global partnership, our vision is to continuously identify and integrate complementary agencies, further solidifying our position across pivotal geographies and industries.”

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675.

