Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET. Julie Iskow, chief executive officer, and Jill Klindt, chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the company’s results and answer questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 9, 2023, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 8736384.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://investor.workiva.com (click on the link under “News and Events”). The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the call.

About Workiva



Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Mike Rost



Workiva Inc.



investor@workiva.com

(515) 663-4493

Media:

Darcie Brossart



Workiva Inc.



press@workiva.com

(515) 663-4471