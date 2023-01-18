Workhuman Announces Esther Perel and Luvvie Ajayi Jones as Keynote Speakers for Upcoming Workhuman Live 2023

Taking place April 17-20 at the San Diego Convention Center, leading event for HR and business professionals will tackle the workplace’s realest issues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workhuman Live is back for its eighth year, taking place in sunny San Diego from April 17-20, and Workhuman is excited to announce that Esther Perel and Luvvie Ajayi Jones will be keynote speakers. Last year’s event, which was recognized as one of the year’s 10 Most Innovative Meetings by BizBash, brought together 1,500 industry leaders and HR champions and tackled work’s most important topics head-on with three days of inspiring sessions, keynotes, special events, and networking, and 2023 will be no different.

Esther, bestselling author, renowned psychotherapist, and host of the hit podcasts “Where Should We Begin?” and “How’s Work”, will share her perspective on the invisible forces that shape workplace dynamics, connections, and conflict – and find out how the quality of workplace relationships can make or break your culture in a post-pandemic world. Esther recognizes that people go to work to make meaningful connections and are searching for workplaces that align to their values, where everyone brings their whole human to work, including their interpersonal dynamics. If people recognize and support those dynamics, they will build productive, safe, and thriving workplaces.

Luvvie, bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host will take to the Workhuman stage to share her unique approach to personal and professional growth which will help attendees fearlessly problem solve while sparking positive human connection. Luvvie will urge attendees to entertain transparent conversations about living with courage and conviction and recognize that the things we must do to succeed in work and life are more significant than our fears.

Additional speakers include: Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms; Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer, VaynerMedia; Cy Wakeman, President and Founder, Reality-Based Leadership and New York Times Bestselling Author; Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global DEIA Amazon Studios, Prime Video, and IMDb; Eric M. Bailey, President and CEO, Bailey Strategic Innovation Group; Siobhan Murray, Burnout Strategist; and many more.

This year’s event not only brings amazing talent to the stage, it also includes more than 45 breakout sessions, 5 keynotes, demos, endless networking opportunities, and new this year – workshops. Every attendee at Workhuman Live San Diego will have the opportunity to learn deeply on topics of recognition, gratitude, and culture while interacting with their peers.

The main themes for Workhuman Live 2023 include: cultivating a culture of continuous improvement; developing a culture built to withstand change; building a business case for new HR initiatives: the quantifiable impact achieving balance and meaning in your work; creating a human-centered workplace through recognition; and fostering inclusion and belonging through holistic DE&I initiatives. Attendees will leave the event ready to reinvent the future of the workplace.

For more information about Workhuman Live 2023, please visit www.workhumanlive.com. To register, please visit www.workhumanlive.com/americas/register.

