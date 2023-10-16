Workato’s ‘The New Automation Mindset’ Becomes a Bestseller, Landing on Reputable Lists Including Amazon, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and More

Workato’s CEO, Vijay Tella, pens the definitive guide for how technologies like AI and automation have propelled organizations into this new digital era

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise integration and automation platform, celebrates the success of its bestselling book, “The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-for-All.” Authored by Workato co-founder and CEO, Vijay Tella, former Gartner VP and Distinguished Analyst Massimo Pezzini, and HubSpot’s Vice President of Platform Ecosystem, Scott Brinker, the book reveals the mindset behind the success of category-defining businesses that harness AI and automation. The book is officially a bestseller and has consistently topped lists from Amazon, The Wall Street Journal, and more.





“The New Automation Mindset” takes an in-depth look at how technologies like generative AI, and low-code, cloud-native automation have propelled organizations into this new AI era. But, without a new mindset and unique blueprint, the reality is that no technology – not even AI – will break loose the stalled digital transformation movement. The book outlines three mindsets and the blueprint for CEOs, CIOs, and other business and technology leaders who want to be a catalyst for change in their organizations. To harness The New Automation Mindset, leaders must adopt a growth (reimagining AI + Automation), scale (across the enterprise with governance), and process (orchestrating end-to-end) mindset. Readers will learn to focus on the big picture, embrace challenges, and treat change as a team sport to transform to a new level.

“This book was born from the idea that any company, regardless of size and resources, could deploy AI-driven democratization across its organization and become antifragile. We wanted to capture what the leading companies are doing regarding AI + Automation and use that as a blueprint for all business and tech leaders. To say that we are elated about becoming bestselling authors is an understatement,” said Vijay Tella, bestselling author, co-founder, and CEO of Workato.

See how “The New Automation Mindset” is quickly becoming a bestseller and why it resonates with readers:

Debuted at #1 on Amazon in multiple lists : Remained at #1 in Business & Finance for one week, and in the top 10 for 2 weeks. Has remained at #1 in Office Automation Business, and Office Automation Finance for over 2 weeks and occupied both #1 and #2 spots in Office Automation thanks to the Kindle version

: Remained at #1 in for one week, and in the top 10 for 2 weeks. Has remained at #1 in and for over 2 weeks and occupied both #1 and #2 spots in thanks to the Kindle version Debuted at #4 on the Wall Street Journal business hardcover list during its first week : Reached #3 on the bestseller list for Week 2

: Reached #3 on the bestseller list for Week 2 Achieved National Bestseller status when it debuted at #7 on the USA Today National Top 150: The USA Today list is a consolidated view of the top 150 books across all genres, formats, and publication dates where it remained in the top 150 on Week 2

The USA Today list is a consolidated view of the top 150 books across all genres, formats, and publication dates where it remained in the top 150 on Week 2 Debuted at #8 on the Publishers Weekly nonfiction list: Syndicated by top news outlets including the Associated Press, ABC News, The Seattle Times, and more

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

“The New Automation Mindset” is available wherever books are sold. Order your copy today at newautomationmindset.com.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

