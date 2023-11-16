Wonder Dynamics Launches Integration Between Wonder Studio, Autodesk Maya

The newest integration enables artists to seamlessly export CG characters from Autodesk Maya to Wonder Studio, with the delivery of a full Maya scene coming soon

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wonder Dynamics, a tech company creating AI-driven production tools, today announced a new integration with Autodesk, the trusted technology partner for Design and Make industries. The collaboration introduces a plug-in with Autodesk Maya, its popular, professional 3D software for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects, and Wonder Dynamics’ proprietary AI software, Wonder Studio, which automatically animates, lights, and composes CG characters into a live-action scene. With this integration, artists will be able to easily upload and export their custom 3D characters from Maya into Wonder Studio. The Maya plug-in provides feedback, offers automated fixes and simplifies the character packaging process in order to make the upload experience seamless.





“It’s no secret that Maya is the leading software that major entertainment studios rely on for animation production,” said Nikola Todorovic, Co-Founder and CEO of Wonder Dynamics. “We’re making it extremely easy for professionals to integrate state-of-the-art tools like Wonder Studio into their existing VFX and animation pipelines. Our collaboration with Autodesk reinforces our shared mission to build AI tools to assist artists and will further enable collaboration for creators everywhere at the highest level.”

In addition to the new Maya plug-in, the two companies are also working to automate creative workflows with AI. The goal is to enable artists in the future to automatically transform a 2D video into a Maya scene with animated character, camera, lighting, and compositing data included. This will empower Maya artists to have full control over every essential element required to finalize their VFX shots. Previously, complex workflows like this could only be pulled off by studios with large budgets, but automation is giving studios of all sizes the capacity to build epic stories, creating more opportunities for everyone.

“Autodesk has always strived to give artists powerful tools to make amazing content,” said Diana Colella, EVP, Autodesk Media & Entertainment. “But today production processes have become so complex that the technology is getting in the way of the art. With Wonder Dynamics we share a common vision where AI can do the heavy lifting so you can focus on creative storytelling. By working together we can make this vision a reality faster.”

Wonder Dynamics is dedicated to advancing the art of storytelling through innovative technology, with a mission to expand access to producing visually spectacular CGI-heavy films at an affordable price, while also empowering a broader range of voices in filmmaking. The company’s proprietary tools and solutions have already captured the attention of the entertainment industry, making it a natural decision to team up with Autodesk. This strategic collaboration brings together two industry powerhouses to foster innovation, empower creators, and usher in a new era of enhanced accessibility and efficiency for individual artists and production studios alike.

For more information, please visit wonderdynamics.com.

About Wonder Dynamics

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic and Ready Player One actor Tye Sheridan, Wonder Dynamics is a pioneering tech company creating AI-powered production tools. The company’s proprietary AI software, Wonder Studio, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically animate, light and compose CG characters in a live-action scene. On a mission to build AI tools to assist artists, the company empowers creators everywhere to produce studio-level VFX and CGI-heavy content at a significantly lower price point.

