Women’s History Month: ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Sponsors Dress for Success®’ “Your Hour, Her Power” Campaign

Committed to helping women lighten the load, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry continues to support the annual campaign to highlight the power of female leaders and help women achieve economic advancement.

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is proud to sponsor Dress for Success’® annual “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th). For the third consecutive year, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is donating $50,000 to this empowerment campaign that spotlights female leadership and encourages individuals around the world to donate to help women access resources that will help them achieve economic advancement.

“We are elated to be continuing our partnership with Dress for Success to support the ‘Your Hour, Her Power’ campaign for a third year. I am grateful to be a featured as an honoree during this incredible campaign to power up female leaders across the globe,” says Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing at Church & Dwight, the company behind the ARM & HAMMER™ brand, and 2023 “Your Hour, Her Power” Honoree. “I believe the workplace needs to be an environment where women can feel empowered to control their growth, goals and successes. In my role at Church & Dwight, Co., I am honored to work alongside of and manage a group of powerful women.”

A 2022 report of Women in the Workplace by LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company shows that women remain dramatically underrepresented in leadership at work and are continuing to leave their companies at an alarming rate. According to Dress for Success, those that have remained at work struggle with significant issues with balancing childcare and housework, increased workloads and loss of confidence.

“Your Hour, Her Power” is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to education and job resources, their contributions strengthen communities, increase organizational effectiveness and business results and economies grow. By donating, the women of Dress for Success can access programs, services and tools that will help them thrive in work and life.

“Dress for Success is thrilled to launch its biggest campaign of the year, ‘Your Hour, Her Power®,’ to help women achieve economic independence as global crises continue,” says Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success® Worldwide. “We are excited to have continued support from ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry, and to honor Laurie among other trailblazing women in global leadership positions.”

For more information and to donate to Dress for Success® and the “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign, visit www.armandhammer.com/dress-for-success.

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit www.armandhammer.com/laundry to learn more.

About Dress for Success®:

Dress for Success® is the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, and development tools and professional attire to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 140 cities in 24 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.3 million women. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

Contacts

Cristina DiCocco



cristina@gcomworks.com