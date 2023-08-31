WNBA All-Star MVP Jewell Loyd Announces Partnership with Gopuff to Fuel Her Game

Eight-Year WNBA Veteran and Olympic Gold Medalist Teams Up with Gopuff to Deliver Food to Seattle Nonprofits

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From professional basketball games and training camps to pickleball practice and beyond, WNBA All-Star MVP and Olympic Gold Medalist, Jewell Loyd, has a busy schedule — which is why she uses Gopuff to quickly and easily access her day-to-day essentials. As a longtime fan of the brand, Loyd is now partnering with Gopuff to help fulfill her team and community’s needs, both on and off the court.





“As a professional athlete, I need to fuel my body before, during, and after workouts in order to perform at the highest level. So, when my teammates and I started talking about a lack of access to food at women’s practice facilities, I knew where to turn to fill that gap. I’m proud to partner with Gopuff to provide my team with food, drinks and snacks after practice and on the road,” said Loyd.

For Jewell Loyd & The Team



Gopuff will provide an assortment of snacks, food and drinks to Loyd and her teammates each week — delivered right to the team after practice in Seattle and after games on the road.

For Customers



Gopuff also created a “Jewell Loyd Snack Collection” for customers nationwide. The limited-time offering is filled with hand-selected, tasty snacks that Loyd uses to stay physically and mentally in the game as a professional athlete. The collection features a variety of products from protein bars to sparkling water to fresh fruit and more.

For The Community



Loyd and Gopuff are teaming up to give back to the local Seattle community by donating food, snacks, drinks and home essentials to nonprofit organizations in the area. Aligned with Jewell’s community service passion points, the donations will support groups that are dedicated to improving equity and opportunity for women and families.

“With a physical presence in every market we serve, Gopuff strives to connect with and support every community in which we operate. We are proud to support Jewell on her journey to advocate for female athletes and to give back to the Seattle community in the process,” said Daniel Folkman, the SVP of Business at Gopuff.

This partnership represents an extension of Gopuff’s community engagement and support of athletes. In 2021, Gopuff partnered with Opendorse to democratize access to endorsement deals for all student athletes and partnered with Candace Parker to give $25,000 to La Rabida Children’s Hospital. The company has also partnered with NBA All-Stars like James Harden and the Impact13 foundation to give back to single moms and students, as well as with Chris Paul to develop a line of delicious, plant-based snacks made for everyone.

About Gopuff



Gopuff is a leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Fulfilling orders via local micro-fulfillment centers, Gopuff offers a relevant and affordable assortment in minutes for a low, flat fee. Whether customers need cold medicine at midnight, a wine restock mid-dinner party, or just an afternoon ice cream treat along with paper towels, Gopuff provides a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the Instant Commerce category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

