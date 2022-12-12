WMX Taps Zype to Help Launch its First FAST Channels

Zype Solutions Enable WMX to Create, Distribute and Monetize 24/7 Ad-supported Linear Streams for CTV Audiences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OTT–Leading video API and infrastructure platform, Zype, has successfully helped WMX (Warner Music Experience) launch multiple free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, exclusively on The Roku Channel.





WMX, the next-generation artist services, media & creative content division of Warner Music Group, launched three 24/7 linear channels – WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop – on The Roku Channel by leveraging the Zype Streaming Platform, Zype Playout, and the Company’s award-winning premium support and professional services.

“With the help of Zype, the launch of our first FAST channels has been seamless,” said Paul Josephsen, chief strategy officer, WMX Media. “They provided an important tool to help us import and manage our vast amount of content, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

“We are thrilled to support WMX as it expands its marketing platform for artist communities with the launch of its first three FAST channels,” said Ed Laczynski, CEO of Zype. “This launch is a powerful example of how Zype helps innovative content publishers with voluminous content libraries and complex workflows manage, distribute and ultimately monetize their video with ad revenue.”

Using Zype to manage programming and delivery of its FAST channels, WMX will delight fans with music videos, concerts, long-form original series and specials across Connected TVs, broadening exposure for its artists and creating revenue opportunities for advertisers across OTT platforms.

Zype supports content publishers’ free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) strategy through distribution relationships with FAST platforms, like The Roku Channel, while Support and Account Management teams manage launches and monitor QoS to ensure an exceptional customer experience and speed to value. To make programming and management of FAST channels as seamless as possible, customers can leverage Zype services to program and schedule video content, removing the burden from in-house teams and allowing them to save time and money when bringing their FAST channels to market.

To learn more about Zype’s solutions for FAST channel launch and distribution, please visit zype.com.

About Zype

Zype provides infrastructure for digital video, with a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated app publishing and playout, Zype’s SaaS enables video creators, publishers, or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype’s customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and acquired by Backlight™ in 2021, Zype is a privately held company with more than 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com.

About WMX

WMX encompasses five key verticals: Commercial Services, Media Business, Artist & Fan Experiences, E-Commerce & Retail and Audience Strategy. A first-of-its-kind music culture, content and media division, WMX is designed to connect artists with fans and amplify brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways. The media business brings advertisers direct access to Warner Music Group artists, immersive digital content with editorial integrity, an award-winning content studio, over 15 hit music & culture shows, and scaled premium video with over 56 billion monthly global views across platforms. WMX’s owned and operated properties include UPROXX, the youth culture & music destination; Songkick, the live music discovery platform; HipHopDX, a leading hip-hop media brand, Cover Nation, the largest community of cover song creators and fans, The Pit, the leading hard rock & heavy metal news publication, as well as Lasso Nation, the social-first country music and lifestyle publisher.

