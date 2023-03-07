WITHIN to Lead Digital Media for Movado Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WITHIN, the world’s first Performance Branding firm, announced today that Movado Group, Inc, one of the world’s premier watchmakers, has selected WITHIN as its Digital Media Agency.

WITHIN’s team will manage the digital marketing needs across both brand and performance for Movado Group’s portfolio of owned watch brands including Movado, MVMT and Oliva Burton.

“We’re excited to partner with WITHIN at this exciting point for the Movado business,” said Behzad Soltani, President Commercial and CTO. “WITHIN’s integrated, full funnel approach to digital marketing will help catalyze short term growth and support our broader brand marketing program over the next several years.”

The WITHIN team will report directly to Margot Grinberg, President, Movado and SVP E-Commerce.

“The chance to partner with a company as iconic as Movado Group is not something we take lightly,” said Joe Yakuel, founder and CEO of WITHIN. “With such an incredible portfolio of brands, we’re ripe with the opportunity to reach new consumers through emerging channels and ensure a brand with 200+ years of history remains a leader.”

About WITHIN:

WITHIN maximizes profit and LTV for brands like The North Face, Rite Aid, and Casper by applying a Performance Branding methodology to digital media and creative. Performance Branding removes silos by aligning the marketing function to the business objective. Approaching marketing holistically drives a higher ROI for brands and a better customer experience for their users. WITHIN is a full-service marketing partner, with media management and creative services across every digital platform.

About MOVADO GROUP

Movado Group designs, sources, globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada. For more information visit movadogroup.com.

