With Popeyes® Blackened Chicken Sandwich, There’s a Sandwich for Everyone, Everyday

The Brand Expands its Chicken Sandwich Platform with its Permanent Addition of The Blackened Chicken Sandwich Alongside Bacon and Cheese Add-Ons

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Popeyes® announces there is now a sandwich for everyone, everyday with the Blackened Chicken Sandwich hitting restaurants across the US and Canada. The breading-free, flavor-full sandwich is the first permanent addition to the chicken sandwich family since its iconic launch in 2019. As guests seek more variety, Popeyes is also introducing a Bacon and Cheese add-on to any sandwich, giving guests multiple mouth-watering options when craving a high-quality chicken sandwich.





Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich features an antibiotic-free*, whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun spices, served atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with our house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles. With none of the breading and all of the flavor, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich is perfect for diners seeking a more everyday option. Starting today, guests can get their hands on the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich at restaurants nationwide starting at only $4.99.

The Bacon and Cheese addition takes the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich experience to new heights. Guests can experience the perfect combination of crispy, smoky bacon and rich, melty Havarti cheese, enhancing the already delicious Chicken Sandwich offerings at Popeyes. This add-on is available for all Chicken Sandwich varieties, allowing guests to customize their sandwich starting at only $1.50.

“As we expand our iconic Chicken Sandwich line-up, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich will provide guests with a lighter option that is perfect for everyday,” said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes. “And, with the addition of bacon and cheese, our loyal fans will now have six Chicken Sandwich options to choose from, all with the irresistible Cajun flavors and boldness they crave.”

In honor of this platform expansion news, Popeyes is celebrating on digital channels. Starting now until June 25th, when you buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo on Popeyes.com or on the App, you can get an extra regular side for free**.

The full suite of Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches is now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, please visit Popeyes.com.

*As defined by the World Health Organization in Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine 6th Revision



** Ltd. time at part. US rest. Terms apply. See popeyes.com/offer-terms.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

