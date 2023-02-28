With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 116%, SheerID Ranks No. 128 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. Magazine today revealed that SheerID is No. 128 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

Founded in 2011, SheerID works with more than 300 B2C brands in retail, telecommunications, streaming media, internet services, software, and hospitality, and has the ability to digitally verify 2.5 billion consumers around the world. Brands like Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile use SheerID to instantly verify consumer-provided data so they can run personalized marketing campaigns to tight-knit communities like students, teachers and healthcare workers. Because these campaigns appeal to a person’s identity and sense of belonging, marketers see higher conversion rates and lifetime value. They run these exclusive programs because the quality of the data is opt-in, self-attested by the consumer, and verified by more than 20,000 authoritative data sources via the SheerID platform.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication and effort that it took from the SheerID team to achieve this milestone in the last two years during such an unpredictable economic environment,” stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Looking ahead, we have tremendous opportunities in today’s economy for B2C marketers to build impactful revenue and loyalty through exclusive, community-based programs that celebrate consumers for who they are.“

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

