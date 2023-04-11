Wireside Communications® Announces a Senior Promotion and Several New Hires

Communications Leader Promotes Stephen Russell to Senior Vice President; Adds Team Members on Both Coasts to Service Growing Client Portfolio

RICHMOND, Va. & BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgencyLife—Wireside Communications, an award-winning independent strategic communications, marketing and public relations agency focused on the consumer and B2B tech sectors, today announced the promotion of Stephen Russell to the position of Senior Vice President, along with the addition of five new team members across its Richmond, Boston and San Francisco teams. Russell has been with Wireside for three years, and leads many of the firm’s marquee accounts, including NTT, NTT Research, NTT DATA, Infineon and Enfabrica.

Wireside Communications was founded in 2004 by Joya Subudhi and was relaunched in 2020, when Subudhi partnered with PR industry veteran RJ Bardsley. “Stephen has strong business acumen and is someone who sees opportunity in everything he works on. From the moment he came onboard, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work helping us to build trust with clients, partners, and the media. He has truly shaped Wireside,” said Subudhi, Partner and Co-CEO at Wireside. “His ability to deliver excellent client service, and mentor and manage teams effectively has supported the firm’s roughly 200 percent growth over the past two years.”

“In addition to Stephen’s promotion, we are thrilled to welcome many new faces to our growing team,” said Bardsley, Partner and Co-CEO of the firm. “We continue to map our recruiting efforts to our business growth. Maintaining excellent service is the core of our strategy – we focus on breaking boundaries in the work we do for our clients, and the key to delivering that kind of service is having a great team.”

As part of Wireside’s commitment to provide its clients with premium service, the team has continued to grow across all areas of the business. Highlights of Wireside’s recent momentum include:

Andrea MacLean, Vice President, celebrates a decade with the firm this year. MacLean leads Wireside’s European work and oversees much of the firm’s marquee NTT business, including NTT Ltd. and NTT New Ventures and Innovation.

Jacquie Kane, Vice President overseeing Wireside’s work with the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM), joined Wireside in 2021, and has led the firm in developing a core set of paid media programs, including media buying services.

Karen Pescador has joined the company and will lead recruiting for the firm, reporting into COO Karen Bouchard. Pescador most recently worked with Odeko, a tech startup in New York.

Hanna Kang has joined the company’s West Coast team in the role of PR Consultant, reporting into Russell. Kang most recently worked with Silicon Valley stalwart, Marvell, in a senior PR and marketing role.

Clifford Yeung joined Wireside’s Virginia team in the role of Senior Account Executive, reporting into Wireside Vice President Jacquie Kane. Yeung was most recently at H&K out of Toronto.

Yeabsira Aklilu joined the firm’s New England team in the role of Program Coordinator. As a recent Emerson College alumna, Aklilu is proud to be the first in her family to graduate from college.

Karli McGuire joined the firm’s Virginia team in the role of Program Coordinator. McGuire is a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

About Wireside

Wireside Communications is an award winning, independent public relations agency focused on the consumer and B2B tech sectors. As a full-service agency working with industry-leading international and domestic brands, Wireside provides a portfolio of communications programs designed to effectively meet business goals including: positioning and narrative development; communications strategy and planning; precision campaign implementation, including earned media; internal communications; event services; paid media buying services; and training and coaching. The agency’s events services encompass content development, sponsorship, marketing communications and public relations. Incorporated in 2004, Wireside is a remote-first organization with headquarters in Richmond, Va., and teams in Northern Virginia, New England, Silicon Valley and Europe. For more information, please visit www.wireside.com.

Wireside® and Wireside Communications® are registered trademarks of Subudhi Consulting Group, Inc. All other referenced product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2023 Wireside Communications.

