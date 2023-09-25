Winnie-the-Pooh Loses Famed Hundred Acre Wood to Unsustainable Poo Habits in Republished A.A. Milne Classic

Who Gives A Crap Brings Attention to the More than 1 Million Trees Cut Down Daily to Make Traditional Toilet Paper

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Who Gives A Crap, the world’s cheekiest toilet paper brand, has today unveiled “Winnie-The-Pooh: The Deforested Edition,” a first-of-its-kind reimagining of the iconic children’s book, to highlight the impact of deforestation across the globe.









A. A. Milne’s 1926 classic “Winnie-the-Pooh” entered the public domain in 2022 and now, with the refreshed release, joins a growing list of books and films that have been updated for the modern world. Who Gives A Crap is, however, the first to update a piece of classic literature to reflect environmental changes.

While the original story by A. A. Milne remains unchanged, the illustrations are reimagined to represent the consequences of traditional toilet paper production on the thinning of forests. Where once lush trees stood, home to the many furry friends, are barren, felled tree stumps. The revision also extends to the iconic Hundred Acre Wood map, depicting the widespread impact on all of Winnie-the-Pooh’s friends.

Who Gives A Crap Co-Founder Danny Alexander hopes reillustrating “Winnie-The-Pooh” will unite derrières across the world to help protect forests, “Arguably the most beloved children’s book of all time, many of us have fond memories of reading ‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ and transporting ourselves into Pooh’s adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. By ‘deforesting’ this iconic, imaginary land, we hope to shine a light on the fact that every day over 1 million trees are destroyed to make traditional toilet paper.”

“Globally, we continue to blissfully wipe and ignore the impact large-scale toilet paper production has on the environment around us. Making small changes to your everyday toilet routine can make a big difference,” says Alexander.

Who Gives A Crap provides an ethical solution to bathroom woes by creating toilet paper from 100% recycled paper fibers or bamboo.

“Winnie-The-Pooh: The Deforested Edition” is sustainably created with recycled paper and includes a blind debossed and gold foil stamped cover on custom blue bookcloth. It is only available for purchase in the United States with all proceeds going to Who Gives a Crap’s water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) partners to help give everyone access to clean water and sanitation.

“Winnie-the-Pooh: The Deforested Edition” is available for presale in the US at https://winniethepooh.whogivesacrap.org. A free eBook is also available for people in the US to view online.

