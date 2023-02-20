Winners in the 2023 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards Announced

Fourth Annual Awards Sponsored by RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry Recognize Innovation in 18 MENA Nations

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Winners in the fourth annual Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa, have been announced. The awards are sponsored by RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The list of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://MENA.StevieAwards.com.

The 2023 Middle East Stevie & North Africa Awards have recognized organizations in 14 nations including Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. More than 800 Nominations in Arabic and English were evaluated in this year’s competition and winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide, acting as judges in more than 150 categories recognizing achievements, apps, companies, public relations, COVID-19 response, customer service, human resources, live and virtual events, management, social media, technology, Thought Management and more.

Winners of multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards include Bagcılar Municipality, Turkey; Department of Health Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; DHL Express, Several Nations; Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; INFLOW Network, Qatar; Integrated Transport Center, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Karaca Zuccaciye A.S., Istanbul, Turkey; Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai, UAE; Saudi Aramco, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; and ZIGMA8 | 360º CREATIVE COMMUNICATIONS, Tehran, Iran, among others.

Stevie winners will be presented their awards at a gala banquet at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, 18 March. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

“We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations across the MENA region in the 2023 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We look forward to celebrating Stevie winners during our gala event on 18 March in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional. The program has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation in the MENA region.”

