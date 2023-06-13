Winners Announced for the 2023 Global Scaling Challenge Competition

University of New Mexico Makes Huge Impact in The Global Scaling Challenge — Students Helping Real Businesses Scale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of New Mexico’s prestigious Anderson School of Management has announced the outstanding medal winners of the highly anticipated 2023 Global Scaling Challenge. This year’s Challenge brought together 36 university student teams vying for over $35,000 in cash prizes.

The theme of the challenge revolved around the critical technology sector of “Aerospace,” with a strong focus on real businesses seeking scalable solutions. The firms focused on were Proof Labs, RS21, and IDEAS-TEK. Esteemed judges from various professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, company executives, economic development professionals, venture capitalists and industry experts lent their expertise to evaluate the teams’ performance in the global events.

The winners were:

Gold Medal Winning teams – University of Denver and Menlo College



Silver Medal Winning teams – Boston University Questrom School of Business, Johannes Kepler University Linz (2), Stevens Institute of Technology (1)



Bronze Medal Winning teams – Georgia College and State University, Grenoble Ecole de Management, Stevens Institute of Technology (2), Youngstown State University



Special Recognition of Excellence Award – SolBridge International School of Business

UNM Anderson Professor, Challenge founder and chairperson, Steve Walsh, said “The firm’s founders and executives have stated that they gained valuable insights from the team presentations. These firm founder statements are like the results of the last two years of the challenge where the firms reported adopting strategies from the team and gaining scaling advantage in employees and sales.”

The Global Scaling Challenge is an unparalleled learning experience immersing students beyond the confines of the classroom and into practical, action-oriented learning opportunities. The Challenge does not adhere to traditional business plan competitions based on hypothetical scenarios. Instead, it challenges students to devise genuine growth strategies for three U.S.-based technology companies, emphasizing the objective of making a tangible impact. The Challenge provides viable strategies to rapidly propel each company’s sales from their current levels to an impressive 1,000x within a five-year timeframe. “They Can Make a Difference” is the challenge motto. The challenge is real, it is live, and it is virtual. The Global Scaling Challenge regional qualifiers and finals are held synchronously via Zoom, allowing students and universities to participate and compete for the coveted $35,000 in cash prizes, with no entry fees. To sign up a team for the 2024 Global Scaling Challenge please visit our website at https://gsc.mgt.unm.edu

ABOUT THE GLOBAL SCALING CHALLENGE (GSC)

The UNM Anderson School of Management GSC was initiated in 2021. It has quickly found widespread favor internationally in assisting high-tech firms engaged in critical technology industry segments to the US and the world resulting in scaling-up and becoming sustainable. UNM GSC is real, live, and virtual, where this year 36 university teams of more than 160 students and mentors from around the world compete for $35,000 in prizes, and assist projects or minority founded firms or women- led efforts in firms in the Aerospace Sector. It leverages the research of the highly ranked Management of Technology and Technology Entrepreneurship researchers from the Anderson School of Management. To date the firms have used the mentored students and judgers inputs to great advantage.

ABOUT THE ANDERSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO

The University of New Mexico (UNM) was founded in 1889 by the New Mexico Territorial Legislature, is the state’s oldest university, its flagship academic institution, and the largest by enrollment, with over 25,400 students in 2021. It is a R1 top tier university by the Carnegie classification of Institutions, a top 100 public university by the US News and World Report, a Hispanic -serving institution by the US Department of Education, and holder of a gold rating as a military- friendly institution. The Anderson School of Management (Anderson), founded in 1947, is the Management School of the University of New Mexico (UNM). Anderson was the first professional school of management established in the state of New Mexico and has an alumni base of over 24,000 graduates. It has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) since 1975. UNM was the third university to gain professional AACSB accreditation for both their bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. In 1974, the school was named for Robert Orville Anderson, a New Mexico oilman and longtime CEO of the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO).

