Wine Enthusiast Companies Launches Groundbreaking Website to Bring Commerce and Content Together in One WineEnthusiast.com Destination

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wine Enthusiast Companies announced today the launch of the company’s newly enhanced website, WineEnthusiast.com. Since inception, the company’s goal is to be a reliable source of innovation and information around wine. After decades of growing a robust consumer base on a commerce site and building high readership on a content site, these properties have become one cohesive WineEnthusiast.com.





Wine Enthusiast Companies was founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum. Over the last 40-plus years, the company established two divisions: Wine Enthusiast Commerce and Wine Enthusiast Media. On the commerce side, Wine Enthusiast catalog provides custom wine-lifestyle products, reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, an e-commerce site, and a business-to-business division. On the media side, Wine Enthusiast magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine news, food trends, and more than 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. Every wine rating is conducted on the 100-point scale and tasted blind by a team of reviewers with years of experience and certifications.

The fully relaunched website uses a Headless Commerce solution, including WordPress and Magento, to bring content and commerce together in one WineEnthusiast.com destination. On the new site, Wine Enthusiast’s audience will find a simpler, more seamless design and experience. For example, when a visitor comes to the site looking for recommendations on which bottles to try next, they will now be able to search within Wine Enthusiast’s expansive database of thousands of ratings and reviews using user-friendly quizzes that help surface reviews by price, score, region and more. The site will also have links readily available for the visitor to learn more about the region where the wines are produced, read about trends related to those wines, and browse options for storing the bottles. The goal of the website is to provide the tools needed to enjoy the wine lifestyle to its fullest. All of Wine Enthusiast’s content remains FREE to readers with no barriers to accessing the company’s expertise.

“Like the industries we represent, we’ve grown and changed significantly. We’ve led Wine Enthusiast together as a family-owned business, but under two separate domains for commerce and media. This merge will make it easier for our readers and customers to access everything we offer under one metaphorical roof,” said Erika Strum Silberstein, President of Wine Enthusiast Commerce. “When my parents co-founded the company, our mission was and continues to be making wine approachable for all and welcoming people to the wine lifestyle.”

Content for Wine Enthusiast Media was formerly housed on WineMag.com. Consumers who visit WineMag.com will be automatically rerouted to the new WineEnthusiast.com.

Added Strum Silberstein, “Wine Enthusiast has always been a content and commerce company and we are thrilled to launch a platform that reflects our successful business structure. The new site helps us break down barriers and serve as the premier source for all things wine.”

