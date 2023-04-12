Willie’s Reserve & Willie’s Remedy Announces Year-Long Celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#happybirthdaywillie–WILLIE’S RESERVE™ & WILLIE’S REMEDY™, cannabis and hemp brands inspired by legendary musician and activist Willie Nelson, are proud to announce a year-long celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday. Willie’s birthday is April 29th. The celebration for Willie reaching “Level 90” will launch on April 10th, 2023, and will be a tribute to Willie’s legendary career, advocacy and normalization of cannabis.





At nearly 90 years young, Willie Nelson continues to astound audiences around the world. He recently won two Grammys; released a new album; was nominated for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio; and is planning on a full national tour scheduled this spring and summer.

The year-long birthday celebration will include several exciting events and initiatives, including the WILLIE’S RESERVE™ “Gifts From Willie” Sweepstakes. It may be Willie’s birthday, but his fans are getting the gifts! Every entrant will receive a prize, with a grand prize of two tickets to LUCK REUNION 2024. Other prizes include autographed guitars, posters, and Willie’s book, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship; Willie’s “Level 90” exclusive birthday merchandise, Willie Nelson’s Letters To America book, WILLIE’S REMEDY™ coffee, tea and sparkling water as well as other prizes and discounts.

Fans can enter the contest at www.williesreserve.com/willie-nelsons-90th-birthday and by visiting participating dispensaries in Rhode Island, Missouri, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado or participating WILLIE’S REMEDY retailers in Virginia, Texas, Ohio, Illinois, Florida & Tennessee.

WILLIE’S RESERVE™, in partnership with the LUCK REUNION festival, will give fans the opportunity to record their own Happy Birthday message for Willie at the festival. Fans can also send Willie a Happy Birthday message via a special digital postcard accessible at retail and partner wholesale accounts in participating states, or online at www.williesreserve.com/happy-birthday-notes.

“Willie’s 90th birthday is not just an opportunity to celebrate Willie himself, but to recognize all that he has done to move forward, advocate and normalize cannabis,” said Andrew Davison, CEO of Long Play USA, the makers of WILLIE’S RESERVE™ and WILLIE’s REMEDY™.

For more information, please visit WILLIE’S RESERVE™ at www.williesreserve.com, WILLIE’S REMEDY™ at www.williesremedy.com or contact us at jrichman@longplayusa.com

About Willie’s Reserve

WILLIE’S RESERVE™ is a line of cannabis products inspired by American music legend and long-time marijuana advocate Willie Nelson. Launched in 2016, WILLIE’S RESERVE™ is now available in nine states nationally. Operating under the simple philosophy of “my stash is your stash,” WILLIE’S RESERVE™ pays tribute to its namesake’s tradition of sharing, caring and toking. WILLIE’S RESERVE™ promotes a positive cannabis culture through partnering with responsible growers for flower and offering products including a variety of strains, signature Ready Rolls, concentrates and vapes. For more information, visit WilliesReserve.com.

About Willie’s Remedy

WILLIE’S REMEDY™ is inspired by pioneering musician and well-known hemp advocate Willie Nelson and his wife, Annie, to incorporate full-spectrum hemp extract into a simple daily wellness routine. Willie’s Remedy™ uses ISO-9001 and GMP standards and organic growing practices, supporting the Nelson family’s commitment to American farmers and environmental stewardship. The line includes infused coffees, teas, sparkling water, tinctures and topicals, featuring non-intoxicating, full-spectrum, organically grown American hemp extract, that make it easier for everyone to enjoy the wellness benefits of Willie Nelson’s favorite plant.

