WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW COLLABORATION WITH RENOWNED INTERIOR DESIGNER SHEILA BRIDGES

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fortune500–Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer announced today, the launch of new and exclusive collaborations with award-winning interior designer and tastemaker, Sheila Bridges. The new product collections Bridges designed in partnership with the Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home design teams feature products that embrace a shared appreciation for timeless design and quality craftsmanship. Select pieces within the collaborations also celebrate the designer’s original Harlem Toile de Jouy artwork which Bridges developed while decorating her own home.









Having always been intrigued and inspired by the historical narrative of the decorative arts, especially traditional French toile with its pastoral motifs from the late 1700s, Bridges began developing a toile that honored the Harlem neighborhood she calls home. The resulting Harlem Toile de Jouy artwork has since become an iconic symbol of Bridges’ design aesthetic and has been featured in notable museums around the world. Bridges partnered with Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home on new interpretations and applications of the artwork for products ranging from embroidered pillows to glassware and bar accessories.

“Sheila’s use of color and her ability to blend time periods, patterns and various design aesthetics into her work has been a source of inspiration for our design teams throughout the years,” said Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home President, Felix Carbullido. “We are thrilled that our new collaboration with Sheila will provide an opportunity for our customers to feature products that showcase aspects of her signature style in their homes.”

“I love that toile patterns tell stories, and as an interior designer, I think of myself as a visual storyteller. I wanted to see a toile that was more representative of my life and include people of color, so I decided to design one for myself,” said Sheila Bridges. “I think everyone wants to figure out a way to express their own sense of personal style in their homes and I think this collection can help people to do that.”

The Sheila Bridges for Williams Sonoma Collection includes:

Harlem Toile Glassware , Crowned with a hand-painted 22k gold rim, the glassware collection including double old fashioned, highball, and mixing glasses features a Harlem-inspired Toile de Jouy made of mouth-blown glass. Starting at $49.95 (set of four).

Harlem Toile Cocktail Napkins, An imaginative reinterpretation of traditional Toile de Jouy, the images on these cocktail napkins depicts a scene of contemporary life that playfully satirizes both old and new cultural narratives. $19.95 (set of four).

Harlem Toile Bar Towels, Cotton bar towels are printed with a contemporary interpretation of 18th-century toile – with women styling hair, men playing basketball, and girls jumping rope – they reflect Bridges' perspective as a Black woman living in Harlem. $24.95 (set of two).

Harlem Toile Cocktail Shaker, Featuring a Harlem-inspired Toile de Jouy, this chic shaker helps create delicious handcrafted drinks at home. Made of stainless steel with a polished brass finish and enamel decorated with expertly detailed illustrations. $49.95 (each).

Harlem Toile Coasters, Bordered in polished brass, these handcrafted coasters feature a Harlem-inspired Toile de Jouy and are made of enameled and lacquered stainless steel to add eye-catching style. $49.95 (set of four).

Harlem Toile Ice Bucket, This durable container is made of enameled and lacquered stainless steel to add eye-catching style while keeping ice close and chilled. Trimmed in polished brass and featuring a Harlem-inspired Toile de Jouy. $99.95 (each).

Harlem Toile Tray, Trimmed in polished brass, this handcrafted tray features a Harlem-Inspired Toile de Jouy and made of enameled and lacquered stainless steel to add eye-catching style while serving drinks and appetizers. $99.95 (each).

The Sheila Bridges for Williams Sonoma Home Collection includes:

Harlem Toile Print & Embroidered Pillows, Inspired by the New York neighborhood where Sheila Bridges lives and works, Bridges' famed Harlem Toile celebrates the rich heritage of African American culture, and these silk pillows reimagine the print, rendered in layers of brilliant color and embellished with hand-stitched embroidery. $195 (each).

Harlem Toile Printed Lightweight Throw, Vibrant, detailed Toile is achieved through expert printing in more than 30 colors, woven of ultrafine, cashmere and wool for a light weight and lush hand. $369 (each).

Fireplace Screen, This modern fireplace screen protects interiors from occasional sparks while allowing a full view of the fire. Crafted in the modern, minimalist tradition and made of stainless-steel with thick, transparent glass. $595 (each).

Fireplace Tool Set, Designed by award-winning designer Sheila Bridges, the stand and three tools are welded of steel and have a warm bronze finish. $495 (each).

Lacquered Tray, Vibrant orange hue tray and genuine leather handles creating a sophisticated statement maker. $179 (each).

Turned Walnut Picture Frames, Signature beaded frames crafted of beautiful walnut add warmth and texture to any space or wall. Starting at $145 (each).

Turned Walnut Mirror, Crafted of solid walnut, this mirror adds warmth to any wall and is equipped to hang horizontally or vertically. $895 (each).

For more information about the exclusive collection with Sheila Bridges, or to purchase products from the collection, please visit: http://www.williams-sonoma.com/SheilaBridges.

