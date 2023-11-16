William Whitman Joins NCPERS Staff to Support Continued Membership Growth, Build Strategic Alliances

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NCPERS–The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) has named William Whitman as its Director of Membership and Strategic Alliances.





Bringing with him two decades of experience in helping nonprofits achieve their missions, William will oversee NCPERS’ member recruitment and retention strategy while working to optimize services offered to best support the needs of the public pension community. He will also manage existing industry alliances and work to foster new relationships in order to further NCPERS’ mission to promote and protect pensions.

For the past 15 years, he has been directing member engagement and communications activities for 501(c)(3) organizations in the Washington, DC area, most recently serving as the Director, Member Engagement for the International Food Information Council. William has an extensive track record of creating impactful services and programs for a diverse range of member communities. “Finding the many great ideas that already exist among the members and then spreading those ideas around the community is something that I really enjoy. It’s one of the most direct ways to deliver value and help members in their day-to-day,” he said.

Commenting on the new hire, NCPERS Executive Director and Counsel, Hank Kim said, “We’re in the midst of an exciting period of growth, and we’re thrilled to have William on board to engage with both new and existing members. NCPERS is committed to adapting our membership services and educational offerings to fit the evolving needs of the public pension community, and he will play an integral role in these developments.”

Over the past few years, NCPERS has rapidly expanded its membership benefits. Members can now take advantage of new virtual networking opportunities specifically designed for public pension HR and communications professionals; participate in a pilot program to help plans optimize recoveries from securities fraud cases; receive discounts on the PensionX digital platform; get access to in-depth compensation and benefits data in the Public Pension Compensation Survey; and more. This year, NCPERS also launched a new educational event, the Pension Communications Summit, and the Public Pension Communicator of the Year Award.

“I’m extremely pleased to be joining the NCPERS team and proud to be supporting this important work to promote retirement security. I’m looking forward to getting to know the current members and working to expand the organization’s reach and impact,” William said.

About NCPERS

The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) is the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, representing approximately 500 plans, plan sponsors, and other stakeholders throughout the United States and Canada. Organized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, it is a unique network of trustees, administrators, public officials, and investment professionals who collectively oversee approximately $4 trillion in retirement funds. Founded in 1941, NCPERS is the principal trade association working to promote and protect pensions by focusing on advocacy, research and education, including online learning, for the benefit of public sector pension stakeholders.

