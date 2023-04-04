William Mills Agency Releases 2023 Bankers as Buyers™ Report

— Free report includes insights from forty-nine analysts, consultants, bankers, associations, solution providers, fintechs and industry sources —

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech–William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announces the release of its 20th annual Bankers as Buyers Report. This year’s report runs 66 pages and includes a variety of research from a number of sources. The theme of Bankers As Buyers™ 2023 is “Living With or Unwinding Yesterday’s Decision.”

Please download the report here.

“As an industry, we’ve managed to create a wildly complex environment, whether it is siloed lines of business, regulation or technologies that were never built to talk to each other,” said Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency and editor of this report. “We have also seen the rise of a new breed of organizations whose missions are based on connecting banking environments with fintechs and next generation solutions that enable new capabilities and openness.”

The 2023 Bankers as Buyers Report examines how financial institutions continue to navigate enhancing the customer experience while ensuring the integration of technologies behind the scenes to create successful businesses.

Some topics included in the report:

Small Business Banking

Data Management

APIs

Customer Experience

Segmentation

Cooperatives

Bankers As Buyers consists of timely information and articles covering an array of topics to provide the financial community with information to assist in planning for today as well as the future.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

