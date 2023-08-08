Wiley to Host Investor Day on October 12, 2023

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wiley (NYSE: WLY), a knowledge company and global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions, will host an Investor Day at the Company’s Hoboken, NJ headquarters on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Management will provide an update on its strategic actions to focus Wiley on its leading global position in the development and application of new knowledge and drive greater profitability, growth, and value creation.





The event will feature presentations by members of the executive management team. Topics will include vision and strategy, markets, products, performance drivers, operational effectiveness, capital allocation, and financial targets.

In-person attendance is by invitation only.

The live audio webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be available at the Company’s investor site at investors.wiley.com. Presentations and Q&A are expected to begin at 9am ET and conclude at 12pm ET.

Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

