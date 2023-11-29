Wiley Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wiley (NYSE: WLY), a global knowledge company and a leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions, will release its second quarter 2024 results prior to market open on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 am ET that day to discuss the results.





The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/108195967 or on Wiley’s Investor Relations website at investors.wiley.com. An archive of the webcast, presentation, and transcript will be available for a period of one year.

US and Canada callers, please dial (888) 210-3346 and enter the participant code 2521217#. Or International callers, please dial (646) 960-0253 and enter the participant code 2521217#.

About Wiley



Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world’s researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world’s most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brian Campbell



(201) 748-6874



[email protected]