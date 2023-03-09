Wiley Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2023.

GAAP Results : Revenue of $491 million (-5% vs. prior year), Operating loss of $67 million (-$113M vs. prior year), and EPS loss of $1.29 (-$1.92 vs. prior year). Losses primarily due to non-cash goodwill impairment in Education Services/University Services and restructuring charges

: Revenue of $491 million (-5% vs. prior year), Operating loss of $67 million (-$113M vs. prior year), and EPS loss of $1.29 (-$1.92 vs. prior year). Losses primarily due to non-cash goodwill impairment in Education Services/University Services and restructuring charges Adjusted Results at constant currency : Revenue of $491 million (-2% vs. prior year), Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million (-3% vs. prior year), and Adjusted EPS of $0.85 (-9% vs. prior year)

: Revenue of $491 million (-2% vs. prior year), Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million (-3% vs. prior year), and Adjusted EPS of $0.85 (-9% vs. prior year) Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Reduced to reflect increased Academic headwinds and a publishing pause in a Hindawi special issues program

Reduced to reflect increased Academic headwinds and a publishing pause in a Hindawi special issues program Accelerating wide-ranging simplification and optimization efforts to drive meaningful margin improvement

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Our third quarter results and revised full year outlook are clearly below our expectations,” said Brian Napack, President and CEO. “While our core business and markets are strong, we’ve been challenged this year by unpredictable market headwinds and an unplanned publishing pause at Hindawi. Looking ahead, we are now accelerating and expanding our work to create a more-focused Wiley that drives consistent growth with fewer moving parts and greater profitability.”

THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE

GAAP Measures Unaudited ($millions except for EPS) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Revenue $491.4 $515.9 (5%) Operating (Loss) Income ($67.1) $46.0 # Diluted EPS ($1.29) $0.63 # Non-GAAP Measures Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Change Constant Currency Revenue $491.4 $515.9 (5%) (2%) Adjusted EBITDA $97.7 $99.8 (2%) (3%) Adjusted EPS $0.85 $0.95 (11%) (9%)

# Not meaningful Please see attached financial tables for results for three-month and nine-month periods Excluding acquisitions and currency impact, revenue was down 3% for the quarter Unfavorable FX variance of $13 million in Revenue; favorable variance of $0.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA; unfavorable variance of $0.01 in Adjusted EPS

NEW SEGMENT REPORTING

Wiley has reorganized its Education lines of business into two new customer-centric segments. The Academic segment addresses the university customer group and includes Academic Publishing and University Services. The Talent segment addresses the corporate customer group and will be focused on delivering training, sourcing, and upskilling solutions. These new segments replace Academic & Professional Learning and Education Services. The Research segment and Corporate Expense category remain unchanged. Please see the attached financial schedules for more detail.

Revenue

Research was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million vs. prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs.

was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million vs. prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs. Academic declined 11% as reported and 10% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions. Academic Publishing revenue performance primarily reflects print declines, offsetting growth in digital courseware. University Services was down due to continued online enrollment challenges and lower fee for service revenue.

declined 11% as reported and 10% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions. Academic Publishing revenue performance primarily reflects print declines, offsetting growth in digital courseware. University Services was down due to continued online enrollment challenges and lower fee for service revenue. Talent increased 13% as reported and 18% at constant currency with double-digit growth in placements and corporate training driving performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Research EBITDA was down 7% at constant currency driven by revenue performance and technology investment.

EBITDA was down 7% at constant currency driven by revenue performance and technology investment. Academic EBITDA declined 20% at constant currency primarily due to the revenue performance.

EBITDA declined 20% at constant currency primarily due to the revenue performance. Talent EBITDA declined 2% at constant currency due to investments to drive scale in talent development (“Wiley Edge”) and increased inflationary impacts on placements.

EBITDA declined 2% at constant currency due to investments to drive scale in talent development (“Wiley Edge”) and increased inflationary impacts on placements. Adjusted Corporate Expenses declined 26% at constant currency mainly due to lower incentive compensation accrual and reduced technology expenses.

EPS

GAAP EPS was a loss of $1.29 primarily due to non-cash impairment, restructuring and settlement charges in the quarter totalling $1.86. Goodwill Impairment – Wiley recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $100 million, or $1.69 per share, for its Education Services and University Services businesses. This charge primarily reflected continued enrollment headwinds, a rising interest rate environment, and lower market multiples. Given Wiley’s segment realignment, the Company is required to test goodwill for impairment immediately before and after the realignment. Restructuring and other charges – Wiley recorded restructuring charges of $9 million or $0.12 per share, primarily related to the closure of a tech development center in Russia. Wiley also recorded a legal settlement of $4 million or $0.05 per share related to consideration for a previous acquisition.

was a loss of $1.29 primarily due to non-cash impairment, restructuring and settlement charges in the quarter totalling $1.86. Adjusted EPS of $0.85 was down 9% at constant currency primarily due to lower Adjusted Operating Income, higher interest expense and lower pension credits, partially offset by lower tax expense.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Capital Allocation

Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio (trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 2.1 compared to 1.9 in the year-ago period, and 1.6 at year end (April 30).

(trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 2.1 compared to 1.9 in the year-ago period, and 1.6 at year end (April 30). Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (YTD) was $54 million compared to $158 million in the prior year period. This is primarily due to working capital timing, lower cash earnings, and restructuring payments. Wiley expects working capital timing to largely resolve in the fourth quarter.

(YTD) was $54 million compared to $158 million in the prior year period. This is primarily due to working capital timing, lower cash earnings, and restructuring payments. Wiley expects working capital timing to largely resolve in the fourth quarter. Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending (YTD) was a use of $22 million vs. a source of $77 million in the prior year period, primarily due to working capital timing, lower cash earnings, and restructuring payments. Wiley expects working capital timing issues to largely resolve in the fourth quarter.

less Product Development Spending (YTD) was a use of $22 million vs. a source of $77 million in the prior year period, primarily due to working capital timing, lower cash earnings, and restructuring payments. Wiley expects working capital timing issues to largely resolve in the fourth quarter. Share Repurchases: During the quarter, the Company utilized $6.5 million to repurchase approximately 158 thousand shares at an average cost per share of $41.14. Year to date, the Company spent $24 million on approximately 540 thousand shares. Wiley has $173 million remaining in its current authorization program.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE ADJUSTMENT

As a result of significant currency fluctuations, Wiley noted that Adjusted EBITDA in Research was being adversely impacted by Research royalty expenses denominated in GBP but derived from USD revenues in its UK subsidiary. The Company normalized for this FX impact, resulting in a constant currency Adjusted EBITDA benefit of $2 million this quarter. Note we have also amended our Q1 and Q2 Adjusted EBITDA (+$3 million each quarter, respectively) for Research and Wiley overall to reflect the benefit for those periods. In the prior fiscal year, this impact was not significant. The Company believes this change will more adequately reflect Wiley’s true operating performance.

FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

Wiley is reducing its financial outlook at constant currency:

Revenue: downward revision primarily due to increased Academic market headwinds and the publishing pause in Hindawi special issues.

downward revision primarily due to increased Academic market headwinds and the publishing pause in Hindawi special issues. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS: downward revision due to lower projected revenue. Adjusted EPS further impacted by higher interest expense.

downward revision due to lower projected revenue. Adjusted EPS further impacted by higher interest expense. Free Cash Flow: downward revision due to lower projected cash earnings and higher restructuring payments, mainly related to the closing of Wiley’s Russia tech development center.

Metric ($millions, except EPS) FY22 Actual* FY23 Outlook* Constant currency Previous FY23 Outlook* Constant currency Current FX Impact** FY23 Outlook^ YTD average rates Current Revenue $2,083 $2,110 – $2,150 $2,065 – $2,090 ($60) $2,005 – $2,030 Adjusted EBITDA $433 $425 – $450 $395- $410 Immaterial $395- $410 Adjusted EPS $4.16 $3.70 – $4.05 $3.30 – $3.55 Immaterial $3.30 – $3.55 Free Cash Flow $223 $210 – $235 $160 – $185 Immaterial $160 – $185

*Based on Fiscal 2022 average rates of 1.15 euro and 1.36 British pound **Variance between Fiscal 2022 average rates and YTD Fiscal 2023 average rates ^Fiscal 2023 outlook at average YTD rates: 1.04 euro and 1.20 British pound

Scheduled for today, March 9 at 10:00 am (ET). Access webcast at investors.wiley.com, or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/486910551. US callers, please dial (888) 210-3346 and enter code 2521217#. International callers, please dial (646) 960-0253 and enter the code 2521217#.

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Wiley provides non-GAAP financial measures and performance results such as “Adjusted EPS,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted Contribution to Profit,” “Adjusted Income before Taxes,” “Adjusted Income Tax Provision,” “Adjusted Effective Tax Rate,” “Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending,” “organic revenue,” and results on a Constant Currency basis to assess underlying business performance and trends. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits and certain other items, and the impact of acquisitions provide a useful comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings. See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and explanations of the uses of non- GAAP measures in the supplementary information. We have not provided our 2023 outlook for the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including restructuring charges and credits, gains and losses on foreign currency, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our consolidated results computed in accordance with US GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the level of investment by Wiley in new technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the Company’s journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of key retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company’s educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii) worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company’s ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired operations and realize expected opportunities; (x) the Company’s ability to realize operating savings over time and in fiscal year 2023 in connection with our multi-year Business Optimization Program and Fiscal Year 2023 Restructuring Program; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, performance, and financial condition; and (xii) other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)(2) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 491,368 $ 515,884 $ 1,493,773 $ 1,537,275 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 174,051 172,916 518,384 513,654 Operating and administrative expenses 255,798 275,475 791,578 800,254 Impairment of goodwill (3) 99,800 – 99,800 – Restructuring and related charges (credits) 8,807 448 45,204 (1,161 ) Amortization of intangible assets 19,968 21,056 65,389 63,683 Total costs and expenses 558,424 469,895 1,520,355 1,376,430 Operating (loss) income (67,056 ) 45,989 (26,582 ) 160,845 As a % of revenue -13.6 % 8.9 % -1.8 % 10.5 % Interest expense (11,521 ) (5,103 ) (27,185 ) (14,739 ) Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) 421 (488 ) 283 (1,488 ) Gain on sale of certain assets – – – 3,694 Other income, net 705 2,821 976 9,524 (Loss) income before taxes (77,451 ) 43,219 (52,508 ) 157,836 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5,982 ) 7,853 (1,397 ) 52,673 Effective tax rate 7.7 % 18.2 % 2.7 % 33.4 % Net (loss) income $ (71,469 ) $ 35,366 $ (51,111 ) $ 105,163 As a % of revenue -14.5 % 6.9 % -3.4 % 6.8 % (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (1.29 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.92 ) $ 1.89 Diluted $ (1.29 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.92 ) $ 1.86 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 55,514 55,701 55,625 55,789 Diluted (4) 55,514 56,389 55,625 56,481

Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) All amounts are approximate due to rounding. (3) As previously announced, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 we have reorganized our Education lines of business into two new customer-centric segments. Our new segment reporting structure consists of three reportable segments which includes Research (no changes), Academic, and Talent, as well as a Corporate expense category (no change). As a result of this realignment, we were required to test goodwill for impairment immediately before and after the realignment. Prior to the realignment, we concluded that the fair value of the Education Services reporting unit was below its carrying value, which resulted in a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment of $31.0 million. After the realignment, we concluded that the fair value of the University Services reporting unit within the Academic segment was below its carrying value which resulted in an additional pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment of $68.8 million. (4) In calculating diluted net loss per common share for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 our diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding excludes the effect of unvested restricted stock units and other stock awards as the effect was anti-dilutive. This occurs when a US GAAP net loss is reported and the effect of using dilutive shares is antidilutive.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) (2) RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP MEASURES to NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) Reconciliation of US GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share – Diluted $ (1.29 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.92 ) $ 1.86 Adjustments: Impairment of goodwill 1.69 – 1.69 – Legal settlement (3) 0.05 – 0.05 – Restructuring and related charges (credits) 0.12 0.01 0.60 (0.02 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses on intercompany transactions (0.03 ) 0.01 0.01 – Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4) 0.29 0.30 0.96 0.93 Gain on sale of certain assets (5) – – – (0.05 ) Income tax adjustments (6) – – – 0.37 EPS impact of using weighted-average dilutive shares for adjusted EPS calculation (7) 0.02 – 0.01 – Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.95 $ 2.40 $ 3.09 Reconciliation of US GAAP (Loss) Income Before Taxes to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Before Taxes Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (amounts in thousands) January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US GAAP (Loss) Income Before Taxes $ (77,451 ) $ 43,219 $ (52,508 ) $ 157,836 Pretax Impact of Adjustments: Impairment of goodwill 99,800 – 99,800 – Legal settlement (3) 3,671 – 3,671 – Restructuring and related charges (credits) 8,807 448 45,204 (1,161 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses on intercompany transactions (2,414 ) 722 906 494 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4) 21,042 22,189 68,611 67,081 Gain on sale of certain assets (5) – – – (3,694 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Before Taxes $ 53,455 $ 66,578 $ 165,684 $ 220,556 Reconciliation of US GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Tax Provision, including our US GAAP Effective Tax Rate and our Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Tax Rate US GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision $ (5,982 ) $ 7,853 $ (1,397 ) $ 52,673 Income Tax Impact of Adjustments (8) Impairment of goodwill 4,857 – 4,857 – Legal settlement (3) 716 – 716 – Restructuring and related charges (credits) 2,221 114 11,159 (118 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses on intercompany transactions (596 ) 239 274 258 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4) 4,591 4,834 14,811 15,097 Gain on sale of certain assets (5) – – – (922 ) Income Tax Adjustments: Impact of increase in UK statutory rate on deferred tax balances (6) – – – (20,726 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Tax Provision $ 5,807 $ 13,040 $ 30,420 $ 46,262 US GAAP Effective Tax Rate 7.7 % 18.2 % 2.7 % 33.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 10.9 % 19.6 % 18.4 % 21.0 %

Notes: (1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Performance Measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) All amounts are approximate due to rounding. (3) In the three months ended January 31, 2023, we settled a litigation matter related to consideration for a previous acquisition for $3.7 million. (4) Reflects the amortization of intangible assets established on the opening balance sheet for an acquired business. This includes the amortization of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships, tradenames, etc., which is reflected in the “Amortization of intangible assets” line in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income. It also includes the amortization of acquired product development assets, which is reflected in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income. (5) The gain on sale of certain assets is due to the sale of our world languages product portfolio which was included in our Academic segment, and resulted in a pretax gain of approximately $3.7 million during the nine months ended January 31, 2022. (6) In the three months ended July 31, 2021, the UK enacted legislation that increased its statutory rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. This resulted in a $20.7 million non-cash deferred tax expense from the re-measurement of the Company’s applicable UK net deferred tax liabilities during the three months ended July 31, 2021. These adjustments impacted deferred taxes. (7) Represents the impact of using diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (56.1 million shares and 56.3 million shares for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023, respectively) included in the Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS calculation in order to apply the dilutive impact on adjusted net income due to the effect of unvested restricted stock units and other stock awards. This impact occurs when a US GAAP net loss is reported and the effect of using dilutive shares is antidilutive. (8) For the three months ended January 31, 2023, the tax impact was $4.0 million from current taxes and $7.8 million from deferred taxes. For the nine months ended January 31, 2023, the tax impact was $5.5 million from current taxes and $26.3 million from deferred taxes. For the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022, substantially all of the tax impact was from deferred taxes.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (Loss) Income $ (71,469 ) $ 35,366 $ (51,111 ) $ 105,163 Interest expense 11,521 5,103 27,185 14,739 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5,982 ) 7,853 (1,397 ) 52,673 Depreciation and amortization 52,442 53,363 163,142 162,484 Non-GAAP EBITDA (13,488 ) 101,685 137,819 335,059 Impairment of goodwill 99,800 – 99,800 – Legal settlement 3,671 – 3,671 – Restructuring and related charges (credits) 8,807 448 45,204 (1,161 ) Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses (421 ) 488 (283 ) 1,488 Gain on sale of certain assets – – – (3,694 ) Other income, net (705 ) (2,821 ) (976 ) (9,524 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,664 $ 99,800 $ 285,235 $ 322,168 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.9 % 19.3 % 19.1 % 21.0 %

Notes: (1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Performance Measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) (2) (3) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Three Months Ended January 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2023 2022 (3) Reported Constant Currency Research: Revenue, net Research Publishing (4) $ 213,720 $ 224,553 -5% -3% Research Solutions (4) 39,880 38,788 3% 6% Total Revenue, net $ 253,600 $ 263,341 -4% -1% Contribution to Profit $ 56,860 $ 62,165 -9% -10% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 317 – # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 57,177 $ 62,165 -8% -9% Depreciation and amortization 23,123 23,914 3% 1% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,300 $ 86,079 -7% -7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.7 % 32.7 % Academic: Revenue, net Academic Publishing $ 128,564 $ 143,583 -10% -8% University Services 48,951 55,435 -12% -11% Total Revenue, net $ 177,515 $ 199,018 -11% -9% Contribution to Profit $ (80,663 ) $ 31,711 # # Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,851 261 # # Impairment of goodwill 99,800 – # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 20,988 $ 31,972 -34% -34% Depreciation and amortization 19,922 19,693 -1% -2% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,910 $ 51,665 -21% -20% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.0 % 26.0 % Talent: Total Revenue, net $ 60,253 $ 53,525 13% 18% Contribution to Profit $ 5,243 $ 5,717 -8% -7% Adjustments: Restructuring charges (credits) 72 (41 ) # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 5,315 $ 5,676 -6% -5% Depreciation and amortization 5,458 5,605 3% -1% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,773 $ 11,281 -5% -2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.9 % 21.1 % Corporate Expenses: $ (48,496 ) $ (53,604 ) 10% 7% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 6,567 228 # # Legal settlement (5) 3,671 – # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ (38,258 ) $ (53,376 ) 28% 26% Depreciation and amortization 3,939 4,151 5% 0% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (34,319 ) $ (49,225 ) 30% 28% Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 491,368 $ 515,884 -5% -2% Operating (Loss) Income $ (67,056 ) $ 45,989 # # Adjustments: Restructuring charges 8,807 448 # # Impairment of goodwill 99,800 – # # Legal settlement (5) 3,671 – # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 45,222 $ 46,437 -3% -6% Depreciation and amortization 52,442 53,363 2% -1% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,664 $ 99,800 -2% -3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.9 % 19.3 %

