WHOOP Drops Brand Campaign “The Best Obsess” Featuring Legendary Athletes and Global Leaders in Health and Wellness

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced the launch of its brand campaign “The Best Obsess.” The campaign underscores the company’s mission to unlock human performance by encouraging members to embrace their healthy obsessions. “The Best Obsess” recognizes that some of the top performers in the world don’t view themselves as talented – rather, obsessed and deeply committed to self improvement. By tracking data through WHOOP and adhering to recommendations across sleep, strain, recovery, and stress, members of all stripes can achieve any goal, passion, or pursuit. The creative for the WHOOP “The Best Obsess” campaign showcases the deep commitment of some of the world’s high performers including rock climber Alex Honnold, Whole30 co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban, the most decorated swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps, leading entrepreneur Steven Bartlett and Liverpool football star Virgil Van Dijk. Each of these key leaders openly discuss their personal obsession with their performance by leveraging insights from WHOOP, allowing them to be the best version of themselves.





“At WHOOP, we’ve always wanted our brand and community to be synonymous with great physical, professional, and personal achievements,” said John Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Marketing, WHOOP. “Our members are motivated, goal-oriented, some may even say they’re obsessed. They want a better understanding of themselves, their health, and their potential and WHOOP gives them the science to get there. This dynamic is core to WHOOP because obsession, when thoughtfully harnessed, leads to change.”

As a human performance coach that helps people unlock their potential, WHOOP leads members to actionable pathways to directly control their health, whether that’s by working out more, working out less, getting more rest, or trying a breathing exercise. From elite athletes to health-conscious consumers, WHOOP members share the common interest of having an obsession with health and wellness, something that is a positive force in helping people improve.

“I became obsessed with wanting to be the best, and the best me that I possibly could be,” said world champion swimmer Michael Phelps. “I think I probably obsessed on the small details more than I could have ever imagined, and those are the small things that ended up helping out the most.”

“The Best Obsess” brand campaign from WHOOP was produced in partnership with Mekanism, an award-winning creative agency that intersects technology, design, culture, and brand stories. Campaign assets will appear globally across TV and paid media, as well as WHOOP marketing channels including social media, email and PR. To view “The Best Obsess” brand campaign from WHOOP, go to: www.instagram.com/whoop.

To learn more and discover how WHOOP helps its members unlock their performance, go to www.whoop.com. To make it even more convenient than ever before to access WHOOP, it is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, as well as at Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and WHOOP.com.

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world’s most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit WHOOP.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

