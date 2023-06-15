Whiteford Welcomes New Executive Director

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whiteford, Taylor & Preston has announced that Lori Brown-Simmons has joined the firm as Executive Director.





As Executive Director, Ms. Brown-Simmons will be an integral member of Whiteford’s leadership team, overseeing and managing accounting/finance, IT, HR, marketing and business development, recruitment and hiring, professional development, billing, data security and compliance, records, facilities and office services. She will also lead and direct business operations and ensure smooth and efficient operations across the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lori to Whiteford,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “With her extensive experience in law firm operations and finance, she will be a key business partner to firm leadership on all aspects of management and strategy.”

Ms. Brown-Simmons brings over 20 years of experience helping companies achieve their business goals. Most recently, she served as a chief operating officer for a global law firm, where she led operations and drove profitability for the global Corporate and Finance practice. Before that, she was practice director at a second global law firm, where she led eight transactional practice groups, overseeing day-to-day operations, and developed a metrics-based management framework. For a decade prior to that, she was with a third global law firm, most recently serving as national practice group director. She earned her MBA from The Wharton School, an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia and her B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Clarkson University.

“I’m truly excited to join Whiteford,” Ms. Brown-Simmons said. “I have been impressed by the firm’s culture as well as the exceptional quality of its recent growth. It’s an immensely attractive platform.”

About Whiteford. With nearly 200 attorneys, Whiteford provides a comprehensive range of business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to Fortune 100 enterprises. With a growing Mid-Atlantic footprint that includes offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Whiteford serves clients regionally, nationally and internationally.

Contacts

Mindee Mosher, 410.659.6437



mmosher@whitefordlaw.com