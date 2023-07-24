Whatnot Pays Homage to Golden Age of Sports at The National Sports Collectors Convention

Fans will have the chance to own a 1996 Mercedes-Benz previously owned by Michael Jordan for only $23

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whatnot, the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S., will be returning to the biggest sports card convention in the world, the National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC), July 26-30, 2023. In-person attendees can stop by the Whatnot booth (#2611) where they’ll be transported back to the 1990s, celebrating the golden age of sports with access to the most coveted sports memorabilia from the era and beyond.









To kick off the convention in true 90s style, Whatnot is offering the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser previously owned by 6x NBA Champion Michael Jordan for sale for $23 through Whatnot Drops. This iconic car, originally titled in Michael Jordan and Juanita’s names, carries a personal touch as their signatures grace the back of the title. When the car phone is powered on, Jordan’s name appears on the dashboard, adding to its allure.

Fans anywhere who are interested in owning this one-of-a-kind item of sports history can enter the drop through the Whatnot app on July 26 for the chance to purchase. Once selected, the winner will be able to complete their purchase for $23. The car will be displayed at The National for attendees to see.

At the convention, Whatnot is hosting a 90’s era sports card shop called Throwbacks. If selected, in-person attendees will have the exclusive chance to purchase hundreds of the most coveted sports cards and memorabilia from the 80s/90s/00s all for $23. Whatnot will also host the Breakers Pavilion, again holding the largest open floor booth space at The National.

Whatnot’s livestream shopping format introduced an innovative way to buy and sell sports cards, expanding the hobby by replicating the experience you’d get shopping in person at a shop or card show. Since introducing the Sports Card category in October 2020, it has since grown into the largest livestream platform for Sports Cards where buyers and sellers can focus on doing what they love – interacting with the community, buying and selling individual cards, or running breaks.

“We’ve always focused on creating a welcoming space for collector communities to connect over shared interests, and we wanted to replicate that experience at The National,” said Eric Shemtov, Head of Sports at Whatnot. “Our Throwbacks shop was created to take collectors back in time and offer the community access to products that are usually inaccessible. They’re in for a lot of surprises this weekend.”

Whatnot has quickly become a home base for the sports card community – it’s where the hobby lives. Through premier seller features and unmatched protection for sports cards buyers, Whatnot is fostering authentic community connections where all hobbyists, collectors, and enthusiasts are building their brands, businesses, and communities. Turning passions into a successful business for sellers both big and small, today nearly 2,000 Whatnot sellers are generating over $10k per month in sales, a figure that’s increased by 300% on average over the last year.

Tune in on Whatnot to catch daily streams from The National from July 26 – July 30, 2023. For more updates, check out http://www.national.whatnot.com/.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S., connecting buyers and sellers in real-time across any category – from collectibles like trading cards to comics, fashion, sneakers, and more. Founded by collectors, the platform couples rigorous seller vetting with unmatched buyer protection to create a trusted and welcoming space for people to share their passions with others. Today, Whatnot’s top sellers earn up to eight figures annually using the platform. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity, and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation is $3.7B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

Contacts

Moxie Group PR for Whatnot



whatnot@moxiegrouppr.com