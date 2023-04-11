What Happens When a Serial Bomber Has a Social Message? Find out in Jon G. Peddie’s Latest Crime Novel Takeback

TIBURON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Author Jon G. Peddie delivers an explosive, fast-paced crime mystery with Takeback. The setting is across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County, a quiet, upscale, and downright beautiful area. Unfortunately, the county’s tranquility is disrupted by what, at first, appears to be seemingly random, destructive bombings.





The book welcomed back Scott Mitchell, now a police chief, who assigned police sergeant Phyllis Baker, a well-educated black woman close to a lieutenant promotion, to protect a pompous, bigoted senator in town raising campaign funds. The story takes readers through a tough start to an investigation with few clues.

Fabian hated the ruthless, apathetic politicians that were vocally against every civil and social system available to help minorities and immigrants. As a result of their unjust policies, his father lost his retirement, his Hispanic mother couldn’t find work, and Fabian, a Navy veteran, could not land a decent job. His envisioned prejudices and moral injustices drove him to repeatedly attack the local politicians and what he considered unjust businesses.

“This story just flowed, one of those magic moments when the story seemed to tell itself. That was partially due to me enjoying the characters as I met them and wanting to tie together some current events I thought had or could have a connection,” said author Jon G. Peddie.

Enjoy the fast-paced crime mystery and tour beautiful Marin County in Takeback, available now in paperback or digitally on Amazon, and other popular online booksellers.

About the Author

Dr. Jon G. Peddie, has been a voice in the graphics and multimedia fields for over 30 years. He is president of Jon Peddie Research (JPR), an analyst firm that works with the top global technology companies to determine the next steps in product development.

As an author of numerous non-fiction technical books and hundreds of technical reports, for multiple markets, Peddie is widely hailed as an industry expert. He has frequently spoken at industry events worldwide about the impact of various technologies on the industry and the public. Takeback is Dr. Peddie’s second crime-mystery novel.

Contacts

Jon Peddie



415.435-9368



jon@jonpeddie.com

Media Contact:

Carol Warren, Antarra Communications



714.890-4500



cwarren@antarra.com