WellSky® Partners with Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan to Improve Health Equity and Outcomes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced it has partnered with Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan (CCSEM), a community-based organization working to address social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges in Michigan communities. With this partnership, CCSEM will become an in-network provider for health plans using the WellSky Social Care Coordination platform to manage member referrals.

CCSEM serves six Michigan counties that comprise the Archdiocesan territory: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Lapeer, and St. Clair. Many members in these communities lack basic needs such as food, housing, clothing, and a source of income. Individuals in lower-income communities often must prioritize basic needs over healthcare needs. But when healthcare needs are ignored, a person is at greater risk for developing chronic conditions—leading to higher healthcare costs, more hospital admissions, and ultimately less favorable outcomes.

Through its partnership with WellSky, CCSEM will receive social needs referrals directly from health plans via the WellSky Social Care Coordination platform. When both organizations leverage the same platform, referrals are more easily tracked and managed. CCSEM can identify all the social services a member has been referred to, while the health plan has visibility into the outcomes of the referrals they made. This collaboration helps close the gap on SDoH for the community, driving better member outcomes and improving health equity.

“Our partnership with WellSky allows us to serve our community and clients full circle by streamlining the care coordination process for them,” said Paul Propson, CEO, Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan. “With over 20,000 people served annually, this partnership allows us to expand our reach, creating better member outcomes for our community as a whole.”

CCSEM is committed to increasing access to essential services that address the most prevalent social needs in the communities they serve. It is a member of Catholic Charities USA, the national office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide.

“Addressing social needs is more important than ever,” said Andy Eilert, president, emerging markets, at WellSky. “WellSky technology helps community-based organizations like CCSEM easily connect with health plans and manage their referrals to reduce health disparities. Across the nation, Catholic Charities is providing essential services to help communities thrive. We are excited to help support the southeast Michigan region.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

