WellMed Scales Patient Engagement and Member Enrollment with ON24

With ON24, WellMed increased engagement with patients and healthcare professionals by 60%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a McKinsey study, 81% of patients prefer to use digital tools across their healthcare journey. To help healthcare and insurance providers keep up with patient demands, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, today announced the digital strategy success of WellMed, a network of doctors, specialists and other medical professionals. Through the ON24 platform, WellMed achieved a 60% increase in their patient engagement reach in and virtual orientation program attendance, while being able to scale their output by 25% without any more resources.





WellMed, a care provider for over 1 million older adults with 16,000 doctors’ offices in Texas and Florida, faced challenges to their marketing strategy due to COVID shutdowns, which heavily relied on in-person events for member enrollment and patient engagement.

Turning to ON24, a leading enterprise platform for digital engagement, WellMed successfully delivered engaging and personalized experiences for patients, from virtual orientations to content hubs and promotional landing pages. The platform also allowed the team to capture deep patient insights and integrate ON24 with Salesforce for automated sharing of engagement data.

“With one platform, we can engage our patients across multiple touchpoints and automatically push all engagement data directly into our CRM for easy access for our member enrollment teams,” said Ariel Daughtry, Digital Platform Manager at WellMed. “The results speak for themselves, the team has been able to host more orientations and expand our reach to patients across multiple locations.”

WellMed’s existing patients, prospects, and brokers can now easily navigate content libraries. The content and materials in these libraries used to be manually curated and delivered to patients and prospects, but the process is now automated with ON24. By adapting to new audience expectations, WellMed not only overcame challenges posed by the pandemic but emerged with an innovative engagement strategy, delivering regular orientations, expanding reach, and setting a new standard for patient interaction and care.

“Patients want information on their terms when it comes to channel, content and type. Healthcare marketers need to understand that this is no longer an option but a critical factor to ensure success for any of their multichannel marketing initiatives,” said Callan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, ON24. “WellMed is a testament to the success organizations can drive by embracing a digital-first approach for their members.”

To learn more about how ON24 helped transform WellMed’s patient engagement strategy, read the case study here.

About WellMed

Today, WellMed is a network of doctors, specialists and other medical professionals that specialize in providing care for more than 1 million older adults with over 16,000 doctors’ offices in Texas and Florida. WellMed is a leader in keeping older adults healthy. We are proud to provide extra support for those with multiple chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. We empower patients to live healthier through the support of an entire medical team that works together to provide the best care possible. Specialists include cardiology, podiatry, dermatology, rheumatology, neurology, palliative care, wound care, hospital medicine and more.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

