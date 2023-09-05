Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Launches New Give Fruitfully Corporate Social Responsibility Platform

This Back-To-School Season, America’s Favorite Fruit Snacks® Will #ClearTheList for 250 Teachers Across the United States

PARK RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PIM Brands, makers of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, is proud to introduce Give Fruitfully, a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform designed to support and give back to communities in need. Welch’s Fruit Snacks has been donating millions of dollars and pounds of product to causes over the past decade. To officially kick off their new Give Fruitfully platform, Welch’s® Fruit Snacks is turning attention toward serving one of the brand’s most loyal and beloved audience targets: teachers and students.









The brand will be donating tens of thousands of dollars this Back-to-School season to help #ClearTheList for 250 teachers across the USA. Ensuring they do not have to pay out-of-pocket to provide supplies or better-for-you snacks for their classrooms, Welch’s Fruit Snacks hopes to help teachers get the school year off to a fruitful start.

Recent studies have shown that teachers, who already dedicate so much to their classrooms and students, spend an average of over $820 of their own money on school supplies each year, of which approximately $121 is spent on snacks alone.1 These statistics inspired PIM Brands to step in with funding and Welch’s Fruit Snacks to make a positive impact. Joining in on the viral #ClearTheList movement on social media, with this first launch from the Give Fruitfully platform, the brand aims to alleviate the financial burden on teachers by helping to purchase their classroom supplies and snacks, including a 40-count box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks with every list cleared.

Now through September 10th, Welch’s Fruit Snacks is inviting teachers nationwide to participate in the program. Visiting GiveFruitfully.com, teachers can enter their information along with a link to their Classroom “Wish List” for a chance to have it cleared. Once the entry window closes, 250 teachers will be selected at random to each receive up to $250 worth of school supplies and snacks from their list. Complete information available at GiveFruitfully.com.

After being tagged by countless teachers on TikTok asking for the brand to participate in the #ClearTheList movement, Welch’s Fruit Snacks has decided to go back to the source to get the word out. Enlisting the help of accounts like @TeacherWishLists, a passionate advocate for education who has built a community around helping teachers, the brand hopes to play a small part in giving back to teachers nationwide.

“As a brand, we’ve always believed in ‘Giving Fruitfully,’ and we are proud to be announcing this new platform to help further our mission,” said Lauren Rosenberg, Director of Integrated Marketing Communications for PIM Brands, Inc., makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks. “Supporting teachers through our first initiative from the platform felt like a natural fit for our brand. Teachers do so much and make such a difference in so many ways, we feel incredibly proud to be able to help support their work. After hearing firsthand from the teacher community how a box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks can bring countless smiles to the classroom, we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to get involved.”

A perfect fit for this first activation, Welch’s® Fruit Snacks are school safe – they are free of the top 9 most common allergens such as peanuts and tree nuts. They are also made with Whole Fruit to deliver the delicious taste everyone loves and have become the tried and true “go to” snack in student lunchboxes and a treat for after school across the USA.

To learn more about Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and the first Give Fruitfully #ClearTheList program, visit GiveFruitfully.com and follow along on Welch’s Fruit Snacks social channels (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok).

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world’s largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related treats and is also one of the world’s largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Currently ranked as #26 on Candy Industry Magazine’s “Global Top 100” confectionery companies in the world and #10 in North America by Candy Industry Magazine, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain’s Business as one of the New York Metro Area’s 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State’s largest privately held employers.

PIM Brands, Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) six times in the last decade.

Millions of times each day all across the world, consumers enjoy PIM’s vast array of loved brands including Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, Welch’s® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch’s® Fruit’ n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch’s® Fruit Rolls, Welch’s® ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Slice® Fruit On the-Go™ Fruit Bars, Nuclear SQWorms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM’s subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer’s Choice Food Brands.

About Welch’s

Founded in 1869 and headquartered in Concord, Mass., Welch’s is an iconic and leading family-farmer owned fruit-based food and beverage company. Through the Growing Tomorrow Together sustainability practices, Welch’s is committed to improving the quality of life for our communities, employees, and family farm owners.

The Welch’s brand is owned by Welch Foods Inc., A Cooperative, and is used under license.

