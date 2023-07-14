WEBTOON Announces Treasure Hunt, a New Way for Brands to Reach Gen Z

Treasure Hunt quests will allow readers to earn coins that can support their favorite webcomic creators

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, today announced Treasure Hunt, a new ad product and in-app offer wall where brands can connect with the company’s 12.5 million US users. Treasure Hunt allows fans to engage with branded content and deals as a way to earn coins that can be used to unlock chapters from their favorite webcomics and creators.





WEBTOON’s new Treasure Hunt ad product enables brand partners to reach the platform’s massive Gen Z audience in an engaging new way. Tailored to brand partner campaigns, Treasure Hunt quests will feature a range of activities, including sponsored quizzes, surveys, early registration events, special promotions, and other brand engagement activities.

Treasure Hunt allows fans to engage with branded content and deals as a way to earn coins that can be used to unlock new chapters from their favorite webcomics and creators. Coins earned from Treasure Hunt quests can be used towards paid content purchases that directly support creators. Chapters unlocked by Treasure Hunt coins will be included in Creator revenue sharing.

“At WEBTOON, our IP & Creator Ecosystem enables a new generation of comic artists to build global fandoms for their work,” said Jessica Turner, VP of Marketing at WEBTOON. “We’re a platform where passionate and deeply engaged fandoms support their favorite creators. With Treasure Hunt, brand partners can tap into that incredible engagement with sponsored quests that reward fans and support creators. As a new ad product that adds to our overall creator ecosystem, we’re thrilled to bring Treasure Hunt to our US brand partners and the WEBTOON community.”

Treasure Hunt is now available for US WEBTOON users, with other regions rolling out later this year.

WEBTOON helps some of the world’s biggest entertainment, music, gaming, and pop-culture brands connect with Gen Z. The company has more than 12.5 million users in the US and 85.6 million users around the world. Companies like HYBE, Atlantic Records, Ubisoft, DC, McDonald’s, and many others have worked with WEBTOON for content, experiential, and brand engagement initiatives.

Today, hit content from WEBTOON is fueling the global entertainment and publishing market, and some of the biggest recent hits from global streamers have come from the platform. Netflix sensations like Sweet Home, Hellbound, All of Us are Dead, Bloodhounds, See You in My 19th Life, and many others started as digital comics on WEBTOON. Disney+, Crunchyroll, and other streamers now host WEBTOON adaptations. There are currently more than 300 webcomics and webnovels from WEBTOON’s family of brands in development as series or films around the world.

WEBTOON is the world’s largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories.

With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS platform, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there’s something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. With 85.6 million monthly active users, and WEBTOON adaptations on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainment brands.

The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

