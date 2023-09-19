WEBTOON Announces Massive Lineup of Activities at New York Comic Con 2023

WEBTOON will host a series of panels alongside Ubisoft, Crunchyroll, Archie Comics, and more; fans can also catch exclusive NYCC x WEBTOON merch, creator signings, and visit the WEBTOON Unscrolled booth.

Lore Olympus creator Rachel Smythe will make a special guest appearance at the event, with panels and signings throughout the NYCC 2023 weekend.

Ahead of New York Comic Con, WEBTOON, ReedPop and Ubisoft have teamed up to give fans a chance to pick up an exclusive WEBTOON x NYCC pin set. Convention attendees that read five episodes of the original Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple webcomic on WEBTOON will be eligible to pick up a free collectible four-pin set at the NYCC merch store (Booth #4103), featuring characters from Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple, Lore Olympus, and more. Eligibility and redemption details can be found on WEBTOON.

Creators and executives from WEBTOON, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and WEBTOON Unscrolled will appear on a variety of panels at this year’s event, including Lore Olympus creator and New York Comic Con featured special guest Rachel Smythe. WEBTOON will also appear alongside major brand collaborators Ubisoft, Crunchyroll, Archie Comics, and VIZ.

WEBTOON at New York Comic Con 2023:

Scrolling Passion: New Voices in Romance Comics (Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10:45am ET; Room 409) — Featuring Rachel Smythe, Lore Olympus creator; Pookie Senpai, Down To Earth creator; Keryl Brown Ahmed, writer on Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy.

Worldbuilding and Beyond: Sci-Fi & Fantasy in Hollywood (Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3:00pm ET; Room 408) — Featuring Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios; Fawn Lau, Executive Editor of VIZ Originals; and Dean Prenc, VP, Global Content Distribution of Crunchyroll.

Titans of Graphic Novels (Friday, October 13, 2:45pm ET; Room 1B02) — Join bestselling and critically acclaimed graphic novelists, including Lore Olympus creator Rachel Smythe, as they discuss the creative process, and reflect on the journeys of their careers to this point.

Spotlight on Rachel Smythe (Saturday, October 14, 1:30pm ET, Room 409) — Join bestselling and acclaimed author of the Lore Olympus webcomic series as she discusses Lore Olympus Vol. 5. Moderated by Inklore Editorial Director Rebecca “Tay” Taylor.

Assassin’s Creed Enters the World of WEBTOON (Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:15pm ET; Room 1C-03) — Featuring David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON; Etienne Allonier, Ubisoft’s Senior Transmedia Content Manager; and Liz McMartin, Senior Marketing & Campaigns Manager at WEBTOON. Moderated by Vito Scutti, video editor at Popverse.

From Riverdale to Big Ethel Energy: Reinventing Archie for Gen Z (Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11:45am ET; Room 408) — Featuring writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Siobhan from the Archie Comics collaboration series Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy; David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON; Jamie Rotante, Senior Director of Editorial at Archie Comics; and Mike Pellerito, Editor-in-Chief at Archie Comics. Moderated by Chris Arrant, editor-in-chief at Popverse.

Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, will also take part in a webcomic publishing industry panel alongside Deb Aoki on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4:30pm ET.

In addition to her panel appearances, Smythe will do signings throughout the weekend. Follow Smythe’s Instagram for more details on ticketing for all NYCC signings.

For print fans, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will have a booth (#3426) celebrating the hottest titles from the Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group. Fans can stop by to purchase WEBTOON Unscrolled graphic novels and the latest in adult and YA fantasy and sci-fi. They can also win free signed books and graphic novels by attending creators and authors Bella Higgin (Belle Morte), LambCat (Cursed Princess Club), Meredith Moriarty (Third Shift Society), and Katarina E. Tonks (Death Is My BFF). These will be available to the first 50 people in line.

The Wattpad WEBTOON Studios booth will also host a comics portfolio review on Friday with Moriarty and a cosplay contest on Sunday, judged by LambCat. Follow @wattpadbooks for updates and details!

Final dates, times and locations for all NYCC panels and signings will be available at https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/. Stay up to date on WEBTOON and WEBTOON creators’ event appearances by following us on Twitter and Instagram.

