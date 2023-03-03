WEBTOON and LINE Studio Announce March 14 Launch Date for the True Beauty Mobile Puzzle Game

Based on the global WEBTOON sensation with more than six billion views, the “True Beauty” mobile game will offer engaging puzzle gameplay and character customization; Pre-registration is currently open

The “True Beauty” mobile game is the latest example of WEBTOON’s expanding IP & Creator Ecosystem, reaching new fans through new formats

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and LINE Studio, today announced March 14 as the official launch date for the much-anticipated “True Beauty” mobile game. The game is the first to be developed by LINE Studio based on the global WEBTOON digital comic sensation “True Beauty.” The “True Beauty” mobile game will be released globally by Studio Lico–a subsidiary of WEBTOON–and LINE Studio, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.





Designed to reflect the one-of-a-kind style and vivid designs from Yaongyi’s original WEBTOON series, the “True Beauty” mobile game will offer puzzle-style, color-matching gameplay. Fan-favorite characters from the “True Beauty” webcomic, such as Jugyeong, Suho, and Seojun, will appear as playable characters in the game. Each character’s appearance will transform as users progress through the game, with customizable upgrades and designs, all informed by LINE Studio’s deep experience in casual mobile game development.

“True Beauty” is a global webcomic phenomenon, accumulating more than six billion views since launching in 2018 on WEBTOON. The webcomic follows Jugyeong Lim, who after being bullied for her looks, uses online video tutorials to transform into a beautiful popular girl. Caught in a love triangle between a mystery man and a bad boy, Jugyeong navigates both high school and her personal life, while her self-esteem, romantic life and career are constantly in flux.

Yaongyi’s story about self-esteem, love, and learning to accept yourself for who you are has been adapted as a popular K-drama and a film is in development. “True Beauty” is also available in print from WEBTOON Unscrolled, Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group’s new graphic novel imprint. True Beauty Vol. 1 is available now, with Vol. 2 hitting bookshelves June 6, 2023. A total of eight volumes are planned for the graphic novel series.

Pre-registration is currently open on Google Play and Apple App Store until the official release on March 14. Users who pre-register will receive a limited edition green school uniform costume and additional perks at launch.

The “True Beauty” mobile game is the latest example of WEBTOON’s growing IP and Creator ecosystem, bringing hit digital comics from WEBTOON to new fans and formats, including games from subsidiary Studio Lico. Founded in 2017, Studio Lico produces a range of digital content, such as webcomics, animation projects, and games. Studio Lico previously published Yumi’s Cells the Puzzle, a mobile game based on the popular WEBTOON series Yumi’s Cells. The WEBTOON family of brands now includes capabilities and projects in film, series, gaming, print publishing, and more.

WEBTOON is the world’s largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories.

With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS platform, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there’s something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. With 85.6 million monthly active users, and WEBTOON adaptations on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainment brands.

The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

LINE Studio is a global casual game developer who creates games enjoyed all around the world. LINE Studio’s LINE Rangers, LINE Chef, LINE Bubble, LINE Bubble2 and LINE Magic Coin are LINE’s most popular games and reached the top rankings and sales results in the global market such as Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. LINE Studio is constantly researching and developing games of various genres that are loved by gamers around the world.

