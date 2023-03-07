Web3 Innovator, Impossible Cloud, Selects Bob Gold & Associates as Its PR Agency of Record

Industry-Renowned PR & Marketing Agency Will Help Launch Ground-breaking Decentralized Cloud Platform

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BobGoldPR—Impossible Cloud, the revolutionary cloud platform that offers decentralized, multi-service cloud solutions, has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized boutique public relations and marketing agency, as its public relations agency of record. The agency will help innovator Impossible Cloud disrupt the cloud storage industry as the first decentralized, enterprise-grade cloud for fast, outage-proof, Kubernetes-friendly, S3-compatible object storage while offering a 50-75% cost savings.

“The cloud industry has been dominated by a handful of big companies, leaving customers with little choice as to pricing or control. Impossible Cloud has entirely flipped this dynamic and is bringing much needed change by utilizing web3 technology,” said Bob Gold, President & CEO, Bob Gold & Associates. “The future of cloud is to expect safer, cheaper, and faster cloud services without technical complexity – that’s what makes Impossible Cloud exciting.”

Led by a team of experienced technology-company founders – including Kai Wawrzinek (Goodgame Studios, Stillfront), Christian Kaul (Airbnb, Stillfront, Groupon), and Daniel Baker (D2iQ, Stillfront, Mesosphere, Iron Mountain) – Impossible Cloud is the first decentralized, enterprise-grade cloud service platform leveraging web3 technology to serve traditional business customers.

Impossible Cloud recently announced a heavily oversubscribed €7 million Seed funding round co-led by HV Capital and 1kx, and joined by Protocol Labs, TS Ventures, and very early Ventures. In addition to capital contributed by the founders, this brings the company’s funding to date to more than €10 million (approximately $10.9 million).

By tapping into underutilized capacity from data centers around the world, Impossible Cloud’s platform supports an almost unlimited capacity of storage. It is also designed for 100% durability and without any single point of failure, guaranteeing 99.95% availability above industry standard and reliable performance and efficiency near the customer’s edge.

Impossible Cloud ensures the highest level of security by combining the intrinsic benefits of web3 storage with end-to-end encryption and by operating out of enterprise-grade data centers, including compliance with standards such as ISO27000, SOC 2 Type II, and many more. The solution is also effortless to deploy and can be implemented within minutes using just a single line of code. Business clients purchase Impossible Cloud’s services with fiat currency.

“It’s time to leave today’s antiquated cloud storage systems in the past and embrace a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective solution. Impossible Cloud is bringing a revolutionary solution to the market, and thus, we need an agency that is just as creative and forward-thinking. There’s no better choice than Bob Gold & Associates to communicate our message and share our story,” said Christian Kaul, Co-Founder of Impossible Cloud.

Since its founding in 1997, Bob Gold & Associates has established itself as a premier communications agency for leading hardware and software tech companies alike, expanding far beyond its roots in cable TV to encompass industries including media and entertainment, streaming, IoT, AdTech, enterprise software, blockchain and communication service providers.

Bob Gold & Associates provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The company works closely with tech companies and other clients to develop customized, comprehensive, results-oriented and data-driven campaigns to expand share of voice and develop new media relationships. Unique to the agency, its proprietary BG&A Insight™ approach creates proactive, personalized, and effective media relations campaigns that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Replicable and Timely.

About Impossible Cloud

Impossible Cloud is a revolutionary cloud platform that offers decentralized, multi-service cloud solutions. The platform is based on web3 technology and decentralized infrastructure, which allows it to be scalable, secure, and cost-effective. With just a single line of code, customers can access Impossible Cloud’s cloud storage service.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for outstanding achievement and client satisfaction, Bob Gold & Associates was named to Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies for 2021. Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has acted as a strategic partner to its clients counseling on a full spectrum of communications needs. From mid-sized organizations and start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, BG&A creatively offers customized, comprehensive, results-driven campaigns that expand its clients’ market relevancy, reach and share of voice. A co-founder of a leading international network of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for a one-time project or on-going campaign with consistent pricing and centralized PR management. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

