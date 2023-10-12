Weave Ranks Among the Top 20 in MountainWest Capital Network’s Utah 100 2023

Weave recognized as one of Utah’s fastest growing companies for the fourth year in a row

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, has been named to the 2023 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Now in its 29th year, MWCN’s annual list highlights Utah’s continued strong growth and investment in technology, retail, healthcare and more.





“We’re thrilled to be included among Utah’s fastest growing companies for the fourth year in a row as we continue to create seamless, meaningful patient experiences with healthcare providers,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Weave is committed to delivering the highest quality solutions to our customers and providing an amazing workplace for our primarily Utah-based employees. We’re honored to be in the company of some of the most innovative companies in the state.”

The Utah 100 Award recognizes the growth and success of businesses across the state and attracts thousands of Utah’s top industry leaders. Honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2022.

The Utah 100 rankings were announced during MWCN’s Utah 100 award event with over a thousand business leaders in attendance. In recent months, Weave has received several award recognitions demonstrating the company’s commitment to its customers and employees, including Great Place to Work, Utah Business Fast 50, Women Tech Council 2023 Shatter List, and the Governor’s Office’s 100 Companies Championing Women.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah’s first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

Contacts

Natalie House



Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave



[email protected]