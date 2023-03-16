Weave Named to 2023 Shatter List by Women Tech Council for the Second Year

Weave is recognized yet again for its work fostering inclusivity and helping break the glass ceiling for women in tech

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the 2023 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council.





This award is given to organizations that champion women in tech by actively working to break the glass ceiling. Companies are evaluated on four areas critical to building inclusive cultures and must have active, meaningful measures to help create momentum towards breaking the glass ceiling in technology.

“People First is written on the walls of our HQ here in Utah, and creating belonging and community for our female team members is critical to our success,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are proud to be a part of this list and grateful to the Women Tech Council for creating a better, safer and more inclusive tech environment.”

Weave created the Women at Weave People Resource Group, which is one of the company’s most active and popular groups, in 2021. This executive-sponsored group meets regularly to help promote allyship, inclusivity, community, and contribute to the professional development of its members. Weave is also proud to support and promote women to roles of leadership and to continuously audit its diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Last year Weave was the only Utah company recognized as a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices and is a certified Great Place to Work. To learn more about Weave’s culture and career opportunities, visit getweave.com/careers.

