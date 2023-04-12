Weave Named Finalist for 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award

With commitment to best-in-class customer experience, Weave is honored as a finalist for Customer Service Transformation of the Year

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a finalist for Transformation of the Year in the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Weave was recognized alongside B2B tech leaders such as Square, Bluehost and Seismic.





The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognizes companies and organizations that demonstrate a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts and focus on customer experience, customer satisfaction, and customer retention.

“Our entire organization is focused on delivering an experience that turns customers into champions, which is why we are so honored to be a finalist for this year’s Transformation of the Year award,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Over the last few years, we have doubled down on Customer Support, and we hear daily from our customers that our investment is noticeable and appreciated. Average wait times are down to a historic low, and more customer requests have been resolved during the first call than ever before.”

Through an internal initiative dubbed Project Better, Weave’s Customer Support team has reduced the average call wait time to under 60 seconds while also adding new customers to the Weave platform every day. 92% of customer requests are resolved during the first call. These changes are a result of Weave’s customer-focused mentality, additional employee training, and the creation of an in-depth knowledge base for its all-in-one platform so Weave’s 130,000+ users can access training and support on their most common questions.

Dedication to excellent customer service starts with creating an award-winning culture that values its customers. Last year alone, Weave’s people-first culture was recognized through multiple awards, including Great Place to Work, Top Workplace USA, and Inspiring Workplaces. To learn more about Weave visit www.getweave.com/newsroom.

